NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Zoey McDonough dominated in the circle on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run while striking out 16 for the North Attleboro softball team in its 4-1 win over rival Attleboro.
Attleboro scored early, but North Attleboro was able to break the game even with a run from Mandi Hanewich, who scored on an overthrow in the third inning. MaryEllen Charette gave the Rocketeers the lead in the fourth, hitting a solo homer for her first in her high school career.
In the fifth inning North added more, with Handewich scoring on a Kelly Colleran double to make it 3-1. The final run of the game came later on in the inning, with Ally Levine scoring on a McDonough base hit.
For Attleboro, only four hits were tallied, with Lily Routhier, Rylie Camacho, Kayla Goldrick and Hailey Perry each getting one hit.
North Attleboro finishes the regular season with a record of 13-6 (13-3 in Hockomock) and will now await a postseason draw. Attleboro (14-6, 12-5) will also await a postseason invite with its regular season ending.
Mansfield 6, Boston Latin Academy 0 (F)
Visiting Boston Latin Academy forfeited its game against Mansfield.
Mansfield earns the win, and moves to 9-11 (6-10 Hockomock League) to end the season.
Taunton 11, Bishop Feehan 7
Visiting Bishop Feehan fell to Taunton, getting two home runs in the loss.
Haley Petrucci hit a three-run homer for her only hit in the game. Haley Coupal went 3-for-3 and a homer as well.
McKenzie Faherty had three hits and three runs scored, and Abby Brooks had two hits with an RBI.
Feehan (17-3) plays again on Saturday, hosting Taunton.
Silver Lake 2, Foxboro 0
Peyton Feldman had the host Warriors' only hit in a narrow pitching battle.
Vittoria Cuscia allowed two hits, both of which led to Silver Lake scoring its runs in the third inning.
Foxboro (11-8, 9-6) plays its regular-season finale on Friday, hosting Franklin.
Norton 14, Millis 0
Visiting Norton beat Millis off a five-run third inning and a seven-run seventh to swing the game heavily in favor of the Lancers.
Norton also scored two in the sixth inning to create the cushion.
Bella Vittorini went the distance, striking out 10 while walking three in a no-hitter. Sandy Fairbairn had four hits and three runs scored.
Norton (14-5 ) hosts Medway on Friday.
Tri-County 12, Westport 2
Tri-County defeated Westport as Junior Faith Boutin went 3-5 with three RBI. Freshman Kaleigh Stenstrom picked up the win on the mound, giving up only three hits with seven strikeouts. Sophomore Callie Schweitzer added two hits, including a double and 2RBIs.