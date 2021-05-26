NORTON — Destiny McGrath and Sienna Pietrasiewicz both hammered three hits as the Norton High softball team scored a 9-1 victory over Medfield High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League game to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
The Lancers (9-1) scored a pair of first-inning runs and four more runs with two outs in the sixth inning when winning pitcher Bella Vittorini stroked an RBI double, Sandi Fairbairn followed with an RBI single and Pietrasiewicz followed with a two-run single.
Vittorini allotted Medfield just one hit and a run in the fourth to go with seven strikeouts. Julie Lebel, Vittorini and Fairbairn each had two hits for the Lancers, who host Norwood Friday.
North Attleboro 10, Canton 4
CANTON — Kelly Colleran pitched a complete game five-hitter with six strikeouts as the Rocketeers took the Hockomock League win.
Emily Nardelli paced the North offense with four hits and two runs scored. Colleran added three hits, while Ally Levine and Chloe Mearn each had two hits.
In improving to 7-2 on the season, Belle Clarkin drove in three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, while Mandi Hanewich scored two runs. North Attleboro hosts Taunton Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 10, Austin Prep 1
ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Sierra Basara, Haley Petrucci, Madi Narducci and Abby Brooks each smacked two hits as the unbeaten Shamrocks rolled ti the Catholic Central League rout.
The Shamrocks (7-0) scored single runs in each of the first three innings, and three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Maddy Rizzo pitched a four-hitter with two walks, allowing one unearned run.
The Shamrocks, who belted 10 hits, meet St. Mary’s of Lynn Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Bourne 1
REHOBOTH — Maddie Kelley blasted a grand slam in a seven-run first inning as the Falcons routed Bourne in the five-inning South Coast Conference game. The Falcons (4-0) added six more runs in the second inning.
Nicole Corey pitched a one-hitter and retired 11 Bourne batters on strikes, allowing a lone run in the fourth inning.
Riley Goncalves slugged four hits with two triples. Kyleigh McGreavey drove in three runs with two hits, Eliana Raposo had three hits and two RBI, while Lucy Latour also had two hits. D-R next hosts Greater New Bedford Monday.
Tri-County 30, South Shore Christian 1
WEYMOUTH — The Cougars scored 16 first runs in the first inning en route to the three-inning non-league victory. Faith Boutin, Laura Birch and Holly Swinimer each had four hits for Tri-County (3-2).
