NORTON — Destiny McGrath uncorked a leadoff solo home run in the first inning, one of her three hits in the Norton High’s 19-0 Tri-Valley League softball rout of Ashland High Wednesday.
Bella Vittorini pitched a five-hitter and had eight strikeouts for Norton (6-1) as The Lancers plated five first-inning runs with Vittorini belting a two-run single, one of her two hits in the contest.
Sandi Fairbairn (two hits, four RBI) slugged a two-run homer in the third inning and Morgan Antosca also had two hits. The Lancers visit Holliston Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Wareham 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons presented new head coach Katie Holmes with a victory in her South Coast Conference debut. D-R junior starting pitcher Nicole Corey notched 10 strikeouts over four innings while Eliana Raposa had four strikeouts in relief.
Freshman Lucy Latour had an impressive debut by going 4-for-4 at the plate. Kylie McGreavey added a two-run first inning homer for the Falcons.
Jen Marsella had a solo homer in the second inning and Emily Marcotte had two hits. The Falcons meet Apponequet Friday.
Seekonk 20, Old Rochester 0
SEEKONK — Freshman Alexeya Barber tossed a one-hitter and struck out 10 in her South Coast Conference pitching debut. The Warriors supported her cause with an 11-run second inning in the five-inning contest.
Ally Dantas’s grand slam anchored Seekonk’s second-inning surge, while Barber contributed two hits in a 15-hit attack. Bri Dunphy drove in three runs with two hits. The Warriors visit Wareham Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.