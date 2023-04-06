MIDDLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team dropped its non-league game to Middleboro High on Thursday, losing 2-1 when the Sachems broke a 1-all tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Feehan’s lone RBI came from Sophia Silva, who doubled home a run in the top of the fourth. Silva, along with Callie Murray and Arli Rodriguez, each had a hit.