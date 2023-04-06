MIDDLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High softball team dropped its non-league game to Middleboro High on Thursday, losing 2-1 when the Sachems broke a 1-all tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Feehan’s lone RBI came from Sophia Silva, who doubled home a run in the top of the fourth. Silva, along with Callie Murray and Arli Rodriguez, each had a hit.
Bishop Feehan (1-1) visits Bishop Fenwick on Tuesday.
Durfee 6, Seekonk 5
SEEKONK — Seekonk had a 3-0 lead, but saw it slip away to Durfee.
Ryan Lopes,Caitlyn Murray and Kayla Morency each had two hits. Morency had two RBIs, coming in the seventh inning to bring the game to a one-run difference. In the circle was Alexcya Barber, who pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Seekonk (1-2) plays Friday at Joseph Case.
Tri-County 13, Westport 3
WESTPORT — The Cougars improved to 2-0, getting a complete-game pitching effort from Kaleigh Stenstrom.
Stenstrom allowed just three hits while Haley Kunicki, Amy Freitas and Faith Boutin each had two hits. Ava Cossette had a double and a triple to drive in four runs. Tri-County plays Tuesday at West Bridgewater.