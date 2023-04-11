PEABODY — Bishop Feehan High’s Madi Narducci broke a 2-all tie in the top of the seventh inning with a RBI double to put the Shamrocks ahead in their 4-2 Catholic Central League softball win over Bishop Fenwick High on Tuesday.
Narducci led the Shamrocks with two hits while Arli Rodriguez had a solo home run. Winning pitcher Mylee Ramer allowed no hits, no runs, struck out four and set down the final 12 batters of the game.
Feehan (2-1) plays Thursday, hosting Bishop Stang.
Tri-County 19, West Bridgewater 4
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Cougars remainsed undefeated with a road rout of the Wildcats.
Kaleigh Stenstrom struck out five and allowed three hits and two earned runs in the circle while going 4-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate. One of Stenstrom’s hits was a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Mackenzie Duffy also had a home run, a solo, and Faith Boutin added four hits of her own in the win.
Tri-County plays at Bristol-Plymouth on Wednesday.