PEABODY — Bishop Feehan High’s Madi Narducci broke a 2-all tie in the top of the seventh inning with a RBI double to put the Shamrocks ahead in their 4-2 Catholic Central League softball win over Bishop Fenwick High on Tuesday.

Narducci led the Shamrocks with two hits while Arli Rodriguez had a solo home run. Winning pitcher Mylee Ramer allowed no hits, no runs, struck out four and set down the final 12 batters of the game.