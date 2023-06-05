NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team cruised through Norwood High on Monday, winning its first-round contest in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament 5-0.
The Rocketeers’ Kelly Colleran held Norwood to one hit, which came in the seventh inning, while striking out 17 batters. At the plate, she was the catalyst of North’s four-run first inning that put pressure on Norwood early.
Looking to pitch around Colleran, Norwood’s Athena Alexopoulos let a pitch catch too much of the plate, resulting in a leadoff ground-rule double by Colleran to put immediate pressure on in the bottom of the first. Arianna McDavitt followed with a single to score Colleran, and Molly Willey followed McDavitt with an RBi single to make it a 2-0 game with no outs.
MaryEllen Charette was hit pitch to put two runners on, and a fielder’s choice scored Willey to extend the lead. Charette also scored in the inning to make it 4-0 for the host Rocketeers.
“We hadn’t played in a week and a half, that first inning was huge,” North Attleboro head coach Bill Wallace said. “And the way we did it too, we were hitting and running, and then we kind of went dry for a while.”
From there, the North bats cooled, going hitless until the bottom of the fourth with a Charette single into left field to score Colleran. On the play, McDavitt tried to trail Colleran across the plate and score an extra run, but was gunned down from right field to end the fourth inning.
Colleran was walked twice, both intentionally, in Norwood’s effort to take away one of the most dangerous players in the Hockomock League. Both instances where she was walked was to lead off the inning, and she came around to score once while getting stranded at third the other time.
Wallace said that while some of the girls are used to the situation, the message was to be patient and find your pitch with a runner on base.
“It’s got to be your pitch. That, and they’re kind of used to it,” Wallace said. “She was intentionally walked 11 times this year, and twice today is just two more. (Colleran’s) got to stay inside herself too, she’s chomping at the bit to do something, but when you’re awarded first base there’s only so much you can do.”
Next for the Rocketeers is a date on Wednesday with No. 12 Nashoba Regional, at home at 3:30. Winner of Wednesday’s game moves into the Division 2 Elite Eight.