NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team cruised through Norwood High on Monday, winning its first-round contest in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament 5-0.

The Rocketeers’ Kelly Colleran held Norwood to one hit, which came in the seventh inning, while striking out 17 batters. At the plate, she was the catalyst of North’s four-run first inning that put pressure on Norwood early.