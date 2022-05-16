NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro High softball team clinched at least a share of the Hockomock League's Davenport Division title on Monday, rolling past Canton High in a 14-0 win, shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
An eight-run second inning gave the Rocketeers a lead that was never contested.
"The last couple of weeks, we've been dealing with some injuries," North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said. "Some key kids have missed some time, so (Monday) was a day we were pretty much back to 100%. Going in, the idea was to get out in front and put the pressure on them. In the second inning, we were able to do that. That was the key"
The Rocketeers were led in the circle by the efforts of pitcher Zoey McDonough, who set down 14 of the 15 batters she faced by strikeouts. The junior hurler allowed two base runners, one by a walk and another by an infield hit.
"Zoey hadn't pitched in a while," Wallace said. "She was the one who got hit in the hand at King Philip, but she had a strong day today. Sometimes when kids are coming back (from injury) they put a lot of pressure on themselves. She was very relaxed. She looked like her old self and it was good, I'm happy for her and happy for the team."
North Attleboro's Ally Levine and Shaelyn Burns each had two hits in the romp. Kelly Colleran, MaryEllen Charette, Emma Hanwell, Grace Simmons and McDonough had a hit apiece and scored twice. Mandi Hanewich also had one hit with three RBIs.
Now that North Attleboro has locked itself in as a top team in the Hockomock League, a state tournament run is not in question. The Rocketeers have plenty of time left in the season to make adjustments and get healthy, and Wallace hopes the time will help his girls get back in a groove and finish the season strong.
"We're always looking to tweak things a little bit," Wallace said. "Right now, now that we're back to close to 100 percent, hopefully, we can get in a groove. (The win) takes the pressure off.
North Attleboro (10-6, 10-3) plays Wednesday, hosting Stoughton.