NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team struck early and cruised from there to an 8-0 shutout of Bedford High Tuesday in their MIAA Division 2 state tourney second-round game that was shortened due to the mercy-run rule.
The No. 6 seed Rocketeers broke in front in the first inning against No. 11 seed Bedford, getting an infield single from Mandi Hanewich to get things going. A double into right field by Ally Levine brought her in, and a combination of errors from the Buccaneer defense led to Levine going all the way around to score easily to make it a 2-0 lead.
The early advantage was huge for the Rocketeers, who haven’t always had the benefit of early run support in games.
“When we had two runs right away, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team and that’s why it’s important to get out early,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said. “Now we can play a little bit looser. We’ve got a makeshift lineup out there, because of injuries we’ve had to move girls around. They’ve been resilient. I give them a ton of credit.”
Two runs were all the Rocketeers needed, but they got more on a Shaelyn Burns three-run homer into left-center field to make it a 5-0 game in the third inning.
Burns nearly did it again in the fourth inning, hitting one off the top of the wall for a ground-rule double to make it 7-0. She scored one run, while Zoey McDonough scored Levine from second and Emma Handwell hit a sacrifice fly in the inning to make it 8-0 entering the fifth.
Burns was a major factor in run production for the Rocketeers last season, and in in the state tournament as well.
“She had a great tournament last year too,” Wallace said. “She’s just steady. She comes to practice, she never misses anything, and she’s one of those kids where if you star around the plate she’s going to make you pay.
Ally Levine finished the day with two hits and three runs scored. Coleran had one hit and two runs scored while Burns had a two hit day with four RBIs. Hanwell and McDonough each had RBIs.
The decision to roll with McDonough over Kelly Colleran in the circle worked well for the Rocketeers as she finished with 13 strikeouts and one hit allowed, coming in the first inning. She left three on base.
While having an interchangeable ace with Colleran, North will undoubtedly be looking to Colleran in the next round later in the week.
“Zoey and Kelly, they’ve been immense,” Wallace said on the luxury of two ace-caliber arms in the postseason. “Not a lot of teams can throw that kind of pitching out there at you. That’s what gives us a chance every game. I had all the confidence in the world in Zoey (on Tuesday). The two of them have been incredible.”
North Attleboro will face No. 2 seed Walpole on Friday. Walpole defeated No. 14 Mansfield 2-0 to earn the spot in the Round of 16. First pitch from Walpole will be at 4 p.m.