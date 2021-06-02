NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and take a 7-4 decision over Foxboro High Wednesday in Hockomock League action.
Emily Nardelli uncorked a two-run homer for the Rocketeers to tie the score, then Kelly Colleran blasted a solo homer to present the Big Red with the lead.
Colleran accounted for two home runs (four in two games against Foxboro), including another solo shot in the sixth inning.
Colleran aided her own pitching cause with three hits, while taking eight strikeouts along the seven innings in the circle.
Morgan Sylvestre belted a solo homer in the first inning for the Warriors (6-5). Zoey McDonough had three hits too for North, while Belle Clarkin had two hits with a double.
Foxboro rallied for two runs in the fifth inning to cut the gap to 5-4 and left the tying run stranded at second base. Jill Slattery singled in the seventh inning and Foxboro had the tying run at the plate.
The Rocketeers return to action Monday at Sharon, while Foxboro will host Canton.
King Philip 7, Attleboro 5
PLAINVILLE — For the second time in as many days, the unbeaten Warriors beat the Bombardiers. KP has a titanic struggle Monday evening at Taunton High against the also unbeaten Tigers. AHS, meanwhile, pays a visit to Franklin.
Norton 15, Medway 0
NORTON — Sandi Fairbairn slugged three hits, two of which were doubles as the Lancers (11-1) routed the Mustangs in the five-inning Tri-Valley League game. Norton used five hits, including a two-run double by Fairbairn to score five first inning runs.
Destiny McGrath belted a solo homer in the second inning among her two hits, while winning pitcher Bella Vittorini had two hits, one of which was a triple. Vittorini allotted Medway just two hits, while striking out eight.
Morgan Antosca added three hits, while Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Campbell Smith each had two hits. The Lancers next visit Dedham Thursday.
Bristol Agr. 10, Tri-County 5
TAUNTON — Bristol Aggie used a five-run second inning to take the lead and then held off Tri-County to win the Mayflower League game. The Cougards (6-3) rallied for four runs in the fourth inning with Morgan Collupy belting a two-run triple to close the gap to 6-4.
Holly Swinimer and Laura Birch each had two hits among Tri-County’s eight hits. The Cougars next host Avon Thursday.
Mansfield 5, Franklin 4
MANSFIELD — The Hornets rallied for the game-winning run in the sixth inning and then supplied sturdy seventh inning defense to hold off Franklin in winning the Hockomock League game.
Franklin rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to knot the score. But, in the bottom of the frame, Ashlyn Conley clubbed a leadoff double and scored the game-winning run for Mansfield on a Nicole Kabasa base hit.
Casey Mousette, Abby DeCoste and Kabasa each had two hits among Mansfield’s 10 hits, while Conley delivered three hits.
Franklin had the tying run on base in the seventh, but Kabasa, in right field, threw a Panther runner out at first base for the second time in the game for the first out. Conley took a strikeout for the second out and third baseman Olivia Detrolio fielded a ground ball to end the game.
The Hornets (5-6) have a rematch with the Panthers in Franklin Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.