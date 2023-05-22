ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team swept the season series from Attleboro High on Monday, winning 3-1.

Rocketeers pitcherKelly Colleran struck out 15 batters in a 96 pitch two-hit showing. North was led at the plate by Ari McDavitt’s run in the third inning off a double steal and an RBI triple from Maddie Bailey to score Julia Forman in the fourth inning. In the seventh inning, Bailey scored on a McDavitt RBI base hit.