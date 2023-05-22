ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team swept the season series from Attleboro High on Monday, winning 3-1.
Rocketeers pitcherKelly Colleran struck out 15 batters in a 96 pitch two-hit showing. North was led at the plate by Ari McDavitt’s run in the third inning off a double steal and an RBI triple from Maddie Bailey to score Julia Forman in the fourth inning. In the seventh inning, Bailey scored on a McDavitt RBI base hit.
North Attleboro (12-5) visits Oliver Ames on Wednesday. Attleboro (12-7) hosts Natick on Thursday.
Foxboro 2, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — A two-out single by Autumn Stowell scored two runs in the sixth inning, rallying Foxboro to the win.
Vittoria Cuscia went the distance, striking out five with her lone run allowed in the first inning. Meghan Kelley had two hits and Cuscia had two hits.
Foxboro (8-10) hosts Newton South on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 13, Seekonk 1 (5)
DIGHTON — Kylie Hillier allowed six hits and struck out six batters for the Falcons, who gave her a seven-run cushion to work with after the first inning.
D-R’s Cam Cloonan ended the day 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs and both Morgan Corey and Emma Horrocks had three hit days. Fia Brown and Hakleigh Kelley both had two hits and a home run with two RBIs. Madelyn Kelley also drove in two runs.
D-R (13-4) hosts Joseph Case on Wednesday.
Norton 2, Medway 1
MEDWAY — Norton broke a 1-1 tie with a Callie Dennett RBI base hit in the sixth inning to beat Medway.
After scoring a run in the second inning on a Lucy Perachio RBI triple, Medway evened the score with a run in the fourth inning. Dennett’s RBI gave Norton the lead entering the seventh.
Perachio and Sienna Pietrasiewicz had two hits each in the win. Norton (16-2) host Mansfield on Tuesday.
Tri-County 6, Norfolk Agricultural 1
WALPOLE — The Cougars improved to 15-1 with their win over Norfolk Agricultural, getting a seven strikeout performance from Faith Boutin in the circle where she allowed just three hits.
Breann MacMillan and Haley Kunicki had three hits each, Amny Freitas, Nicole Ayre and Kaleigh Stenstrom each had two hits. Freitas also had three RBIs.
Tri-County hosts Norfolk Agricultural on Wednesday.