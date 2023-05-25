NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team used three late runs to knock off Foxboro High 3-1 on Thursday.
A Kelly Colleran leadoff single was followed by an Arianna McDavitt single, moving Colleran into scoring position. An Emma Hanwell sacrifice fly scored Colleran and a MaryEllen Charette single moved McDavitt to third base.
Lucy Palmer’s safety squeeze bunt brought home McDavitt from third to give North Attleboro a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. North followed up in the sixth inning with a solo homer.
North’s Colleran fanned 16 batters after allowing the early run.
The Rocketeers (14-5) host Milford on Friday in its regular season finale. Foxboro finished the regular season at 9-11 and awaits a playoff spot in the MIAA Division 3 postseason as the No. 22 seed.
Franklin 10, Mansfield 5
FRANKLIN — The Hornets scored three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh, but came up short.
The Hornets’ Callie Lake had a three of Mansfield’s seven hits. Liv Madeira, Molly Kucharski, Dani Jameson and Amanda Schwarz each had a hit.
Jameson pitched five innings before giving way to Schwarz in relief. Mansfield closes the season at 6-13.
Natick 9, Attleboro 8 (8)
NATICK — The Bombardiers came up short in eight innings to finish the regular season at 12-8.
Lily Routhier and Emily Eby both had two hits for the Bombardiers, and junior outfielder Rylie Camacho had an RBI double in the third inning.
Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Middleboro 4
DIGHTON — The Warriors broke late, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from the Sachems.
An RBI single by Fia Brown gave D-R the lead in the sixth to spark the late rally. Haleigh Kelley, opened the game with a three-run homer, her 11th home run of the season. After allowing a run in the third and three in the fourth, the Falcons tied it on an Emma Horrocks RBI single.
D-R’s Lucy LaTour had three singles, Cam Cloonan and Horrocks both went 2-for-4 while Corinne Braga, Caleigh Cloonan and Brown all went 1-for-3.
Kylie Hillier earned the pitching win, allowing no hits and no runs in three innings. Hannah Carey started the game in the circle for D-R, surrendering four runs on six hits over four innings.
D-R (15-4) hosts Greater New Bedford on Saturday.