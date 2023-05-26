NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro High softball team beat Milton High 4-0 on Friday as Kelly Colleran and North Attleboro High head coach Bill Wallace shared career 300 milestones.
Colleran rang up her 300th career strikeout and Wallace earned his 300th career win as Rocketeers head coach. Colleran fanned 15 batters and allowed no hits. She also had a solo homer.
The Rockteers bunted home a run in the third inning on a Lucy Palmer suicide squeeze after MaryEllen Charette scored a run on a fielder's choice, giving the Rocketeers a 2-0 lead. Ari McDavitt followed in the fourth inning with an RBI single to score Maddie Bailey and Colleran drove her home in the sixth.
The Rocketeers, the No. 4 team in the MIAA Division 2 postseason rankings, await their postseason assignment.