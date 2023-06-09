NORTON — Owning a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning of its MIAA Division 3 softball state tournament quarterfinal game, Norton High saw its momentum washed away by heavy rains on Friday.
The No. 4 seed Lancers and No. 12 seed Apponequet Regional High will resume their suspended game Saturday at 11 a.m. in Norton exactly where it left off — with Apponequet having the bases loaded and no outs.
“We had drizzle throughout the game and then it got to a heavy rain,” Norton head coach Wade Lizotte said. “My approach (Saturday) is just to start the game over again. We’ll spot them the three runners and go from there. I feel comfortable we can get out of it. I think we’ll be OK, my pitching and defense, we got a lot of faith in them.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Apponequet is scrappy,” Lizotte added. “They don’t go away way and we knew it was going to be a battle.”
After a scoreless first inning, Norton got on the board in the second to draw first blood. The Lancers got a one-out single from Campbell Smith and Paige Donahue’s double with two outs drove Smith in to open the scoring. Donahue was tagged out between second and third for the final out of the inning.
The Lancers added two more runs in the third inning, with RBIs by Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Bella Vittorini. Pietrasiewicz drove in two more runs in the fourth inning with a base hit to give Norton pitcher Liana Danubio a cushion to work with against the Lakers.
Lizotte said the need to score early was crucial against an Apponequet team he’s seen score plenty late in games.
“The history on (Apponequet pitcher Lauren Bernaiche) is she’s a really good pitcher, and we knew we wanted to get on her early and take that pressure off of us,” Lizotte said. “For us, it was important for us to get up and hit them early.”
Apponequet led off the fifth inning with its first of three walks, which came around to score before the rains came and the game was suspended.
