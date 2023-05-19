NORTON — The Norton High softball team clinched the Tri-Valley League championship on Friday with a 6-4 win at home over Millis High to improve to 15-2 on the season.
After allowing two runs in the top of the second inning, Norton came back with one on an RBI from Lucy Perachio to score Bella Vittorini.
Norton added three more runs in the third inning to take the lead and scored once more in the fifth. Millis scored twice in the sixth, but left runners in scoring position to end the inning.
Every Norton batter had a hit, with Kendall DeMartino and Liana Danubio getting two hits. Paige Donahue had two RBIs on a base hit in the third inning.
Norton faces Medway on Monday.
Somerset Berkley 5, Norton 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors’ only two hits were from Alexcya Barber and Kayla Morency. A three-run homer by Somerset Berkley put the Warriors down to stay.
“We just could not produce anything offensively,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “We played well defensively, but allowed a big three-run home run, and that was the game.”
The Warriors (10-8) next play on Monday at Dighton-Rehoboth.