NORTON — The Norton High softball team turned back a late rally Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High to hold on for a 5-3 win at home in a showdown of area heavyweights Wednesday.
Norton struck first, getting a leadoff triple from Sandy Fairbairn (4-for-4) in the bottom of the first. Liana Danubio then bunted Fairbairn in to score. Norton made it 2-0 on Sienna Pietrasiewicz’s run in the fourth inning.
A two-run double by Fairbairn in the fifth inning scored Callie Dennett (2-for-3) and pinch runner Kamryn Schuchardt to give Norton a 4-0 lead. Dennett scored again in the sixth inning on another RBI by Fairbairn to make it 5-1.
Dighton-Rehoboth scored in the sixth on a two0out triple by Cam Cloonan, who came across to score on a Haleigh Kelley base hit.
With one out in the top of the seventh, the Falcons tallied twice more as Emma Horrocks and Fia Brown scored on RBI hits by Kylie Hillier and Skye Harrison.
The Falcons’ rally ended on a groundout to Danubio in the circle for the final out.
Danubio pitched all seven innings, scattering seven hits. Hillier pitched for D-R, striking out seven in her complete game.
Norton (14-2) hosts Millis on Friday. D-R (12-4) hosts Seekonk on Monday.
King Philip 16, Canton 0
PLAINVILLE — The Warriors scored 10 times in the first inning and added five more in the second and a lone run in a third to rout Canton.
The Warriors were walked nine times and had 14 hits. Ava Kelley, Sarah Cullen, Libby Walsh and Charlotte Griffin each had two hits. Walsh hit a home run, a double and had four RBIs, Jo Bennett and Liv Petrillo also had doubles.
Bennett struck out six across four innings of work, allowing one hit. Allie Cecere pitched one inning, striking out one while allowing a hit.
King Philip (18-1) hosts North Attleboro on Thursday.
Seekonk 13, Diman, 3
FALL RIVER — The bats were alive in a win for the Warriors, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looking back.
Seekonk had six hits in the first inning and followed up with four runs in the second and third innings, each. Seekonk added two more in the sixth. Leading Seekonk at the plate was Sarah Rickard with a 4-for-5 day.
Alexcya Barber returned from injury with three hits and three RBIs and returned to the circle with a complete game effort, striking out seven while walking two. Caitlyn Oliveria, Kayla Morency and Kelly Leinson each had two hits.
Seekonk (10-7) hosts Somerset Berkley on Friday.
West Bridgewater 12, Tri-County 10
FRANKLIN — Tri-County’s Kaleigh Stenstrom went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in a loss to West Bridgewater.
Faith Boutin, Breann MacMillan, Mackenzie Duffy and Kaylee Guimond each had two hits.
Tri-County (13-1) hosts Westport on Thursday.