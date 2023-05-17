NORTON — The Norton High softball team turned back a late rally Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High to hold on for a 5-3 win at home in a showdown of area heavyweights Wednesday.

Norton struck first, getting a leadoff triple from Sandy Fairbairn (4-for-4) in the bottom of the first. Liana Danubio then bunted Fairbairn in to score. Norton made it 2-0 on Sienna Pietrasiewicz’s run in the fourth inning.