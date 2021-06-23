NORTON — It was far from the anticipated performance and result that the Norton High softball team sought to achieve in the quarterfinal round of their MIAA Division 2 South Sectional game Wednesday.
The No. 2 seed Tri-Valley League champion Lancers were humbled in suffering a 13-3 loss to Greater New Bedford Voke Tech.
The recipe for success for the No. 7 seed Bears from the South Coast Conference included 17 hits, having the leadoff batter on base in all but the fourth inning and scoring seven runs with two outs.
Those performances at the plate almost paled in comparison to the work of junior catcher, No. 3 batter and one-girl wrecking crew Marilena Tsonis, who smashed three hits and drove in seven runs.
“When we’re on we can hit the ball,” Bears’ coach Craig Soares said. “We’re a young team too and Marilena makes us go.”
Tsonis delivered the go-ahead run for Greater New Bedford in the first inning with a ground ball; hit a run-producing sacrifice fly in the third inning to create a 3-0 lead; smacked a first-pitch, two-out, two RBI single in the fourth inning to create a 5-2 lead; stroked a two-out RBI single in a four-run fifth inning; and clubbed a two-run double into center field in a four-run seventh inning.
“In the tournament you have to make plays in the field and come up with hits, that makes a difference,” Soares said.
The Bears amassed 10 hits from their top four batters in the order and junior pitcher Madison Medeiros limited Norton to four hits, just one over the final three innings.
Medeiros notched eight strikeouts along the way. Only in the third inning when senior captain and shortstop Destiny McGrath double down the third base line did Norton have a leadoff batter on base against Medeiros.
Medeiros stranded Lancers at second base in both the first (Bella Vittorini via a walk) and second (both Campbell Smith and Kendall DiMartino being hit by pitches) innings, each time fielding a grounder for the final out.
The Lancers touched Medeiros for a pair of third inning runs to narrow the gap to 3-2. Sophomore first baseman Sandi Fairbairn was stranded at third base after delivering a two-run single as Medeiros fetched a strikeout to erase Norton’s bid for the game-tying run.
Norton got on the scoreboard as McGrath slugged a two-base hit and Vittorini (two walks) drew a pass to first base, scoring ahead of the first of Fairbairn’s two hits.
The Lancers added a run in the fourth inning as DiMartino singled into center field, stole second base and scored on a two-out throwing error.
Norton threatened in the fifth inning when Fairbairn singled, but the Bears turned a frame-ending double play.
Greater New Bedford used three hits to score two fourth inning runs; five hits to score four fifth inning runs; and five hits to plate four more runs in the seventh inning.
“We play some tough competition in the SCC, so that does make a difference when you get into the tournament,” Soares said. “Coming in, all we talked about was win every inning — that’s what we try to do, get some pitching and get runners on base.”
