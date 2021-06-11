NORTON — The Tri-Valley League championship belongs to the Norton High softball team.
The Lancers dealt Millis High just its second loss of the season Friday with a 15-3 blowlout in five innings.
Winning pitcher Bella Vittorini (four RBI), Sienna Pietrasiewicz (four RBI), Kendall DiMartino and Campbell Smith all clubbed two hits for the Lancers, who broke the game open with an eight-run fifth on seven hits with Destiny McGrath belting a two-run double, Pietrasiewicz a two run-single, Vittorini a two-run single and Sandi Fairbairn an RBI double.
Millis (14-2) touched Vittorini for two first inning runs, but Norton (15-1) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first as Pietrasiewicz lined a two-run single and Smith delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
Vittorini struck out six and walked just one. She aided her own case in a four-run second inning with an RBI single.
Foxboro 5, Canton 1
CANTON — Eighth-grader Emma Callahan completed 17 innings of pitching over two days with a five-hit, seven strikeout performance as Foxboro gained second place in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League.
Callahan shut out Canton through the final six innings, retiring the Bulldogs side in order in the fourth and fifth innings. She walked one batter.
Junior catcher Ally Willis belted three hits for Foxboro, which supported Callahan with a three-run first inning. Willis socked an RBI double in the frame and Callahan had an RBI single.
Peyton Feldman had two hits, including a triple, scored three runs and made a diving catch of a line drive at shortstop to end the game. Foxboro meets Stoughton Monday.
Tri-County 7, Old Colony 3
ROCHESTER — Faith Boutin, Abby Sousa and Riley Dennell each clubbed two hits as the Cougars rallied to the Mayflower League victory. Tri-County gained a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on a Boutin solo homer and then added four runs in the sixth.
Laura Birch had five strikeouts for Tri-County (9-4), which visits South Shore Voke Monday.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 8, Seekonk 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Bears scored five second inning runs to turn back Seekonk in the South Coast Conference game. The Warriors (4-4) were limited to three hits.
