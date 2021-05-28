NORTON — It was not only a character-building one-run victory, but also the 10th of the season for the Norton High softball team on Friday. Still, the Lancers had to sweat it out in taking a heart-stopping 8-7 victory over Norwood High in their Tri-Valley League clash.
“We opened the door for them,” Norton High coach Wade Lizotte said after the Mustangs erased a 3-1 deficit by scoring four runs on four hits in the fifth inning and then tallying two more runs in the top of the seventh.
Norwood ended up leaving the potential tying and winning runs stranded at second and third base when Lancer right fielder Julia Lebel caught a flyball out for the final out of the game.
Norwood amassed 12 hits and had runners on base in every inning getting the leadoff batter on base in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
The Lancers left a Mustang stranded at third base in the first and fifth innings when slick-fielding senior shortstop Destiny McGrath fielded groundouts to end the bids. The Lancers stranded Mustangs at second base in the second, third and fourth frames as well.
In the second, Norton second baseman Callie Dennett turned an inning-ending double play. In the third, McGrath (five assists, one putout) fielded a grounder for the final out, in the fourth, Dennett handled another groundout for the final out to squelch the Mustangs.
“By far, that’s the hardest win that we’ve had,” Lizotte said.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Lancers (10-1) notched their fifth straight win after their lone loss to Westwood. Norton had scored 10 runs or more in seven of its previous 10 games and limited eight foes to three runs or less.
Cleanup batter, Sandi Fairbairn, designated hitter Campbell Smith, pitcher Bella Vittorini — all sophomores — and McGrath each had two hits for Norton.
The Lancers erased a 5-4 deficit by scoring four runs in the sixth inning with McGrath sparking the surge with a mammothj two-run triple into center field.
Smith reached base on an infield single to shortstop to begin the surge, then Lebel stroked a single. Morgan Antosca reached base on an infield single and eventually scored the game-winning run on a double steal. Bella Vittorini supplied an RBI single.
“That’s the one thing about Norwood, they never quit,” Lizotte said as the first three Mustang batters in the seventh inning reached base on a walk and two singles.
Norton gained a one-run lead in the first inning on a two-out rally. Vittorini singled into center field, stole second base and crossed the plate on a Fairbairn base hit.
The Lancers made it 2-0 in the third as McGrath tripled to right field and scored on an Antosca ground ball. The Lancers regained their two-run lead at 3-1 in the fourth as Smith belted a triple into center field and scored on Dennett’s infield single.
The Lancers had runners on base in every inning with the leadoff batter on base in three frames. Norton added another run in the fifth when Vittorini drew a one-out walk and scored on a first-pitch double off the bat of Fairbairn into left.
Norton meets Medway Wednesday.
early overcame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.