FOXBORO — The Norton High softball team turned a triple play and a double play in an 8-4 win over Foxboro High on Friday.
The Lancers (2-1) scored four runs in the second inning after Foxboro put two runs on the board in the first inning. From there, the Lancers rallied with three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth inning. Foxboro scored once more in both the third and sixth innings.
Leading Norton at the plate was Sandy Fairbairn with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to go with a stolen base.
Adding two hits apiece for the Lancers were Paige Donahue, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Bella Vittorini and Kendall DeMartino. Campbell Smith drove in two runs.
Norton plays Monday at Millis while Foxboro (2-2) hosts Franklin.
Dighton-Rehoboth 23, Mansfield 0 (5)
MANSFIELD — Dighton-Rehoboth put 15 runs on the board in the first inning in its run-rule shortened five-inning win.
Lucy Latour starred for the Falcons with a two-run homer and a solo homer as she went 5-for-5 with seven RBIs and scored five times.
Corinne Braga went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, had three RBIs and scored three times. Caleigh Cloonan also had three hits with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Emma Horrocks had two hits while Fia Brown, Cam Cloonan, Morgan Corey, Madelyn Kelley and Bri Marshall all had one hit for the Falcons.
D-R’s Kylie Hillier pitched a perfect three innings with six strikeouts. Hannah Carey finished in relief, allowing the lone hit to Mansfield by Avery Lake.
D-R (3-1) hosts Old Rochester on Monday while Mansfield (0-3) hosts North Attleboro.