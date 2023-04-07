FOXBORO — The Norton High softball team turned a triple play and a double play in an 8-4 win over Foxboro High on Friday.

The Lancers (2-1) scored four runs in the second inning after Foxboro put two runs on the board in the first inning. From there, the Lancers rallied with three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth inning. Foxboro scored once more in both the third and sixth innings.