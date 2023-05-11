NORTON — The Norton High softball team routed Dover-Sherborn High on Thursday, taking a 12-0 blowout in five innings due to the mercy-run rule.
The Lancers sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning, with eight scoring. Norton then closed out the win with a three-run fifth inning.
Sandy Fairbairn had three hits, three runs scored, two RBIS and a home run for Norton. Sienna Pietrasiewicz went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored and an RBI. Liana Danubio and Paige Donahue also had two hits.
Dover-Sherborn was limited to two hits by the combined pitching efforts of Danubio and Avery Tinkham in the circle. Danubio strick out two batters in two innings and Avery Tinham closed the game with four strikeouts and a walk.
Norton (12-2) play at Mansfield on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 6, Archbishop Williams 2
BRAINTREE — The Shamrocks scored three runs in the seventh to finish off their win.
Mary Moore was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. At the plate, the Shamrocks hit two home runs, one from Madolyn Coupal and another from Arli Rodriguez. The Shamrocks in total had eight hits, with Coupal leading the team in a 3-for-4 day.
Bishop Feehan (7-7) visits Newton North on Friday.
Seekonk 6, Apponequet 5
APPONEQUET — Seekonk ‘s Caitlyn Murray went the distance in the circle to turn back Apponequet.
On top of the strong effort from Murray, who is holding the circle duties with Alexcya Barber out with a leg injury, the Warriors were strong defensively.
”She was able to get the outs when we needed to grab one to close out an inning. We played error free softball today and it went a long way in securing the win,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “Caitlin has done an awesome job in the circle as she has taken the lead there with Alexcya Barber out with an injury. (She) has come in and just gone to work doing her job, she doesn’t crack under pressure and the team can focus on playing behind her.”
The Warriors opened the scoring with a Jalissa Correia RBI double in the second inning and chipped away at a deficit with runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings. Riley Connell, Sarah Rickard, Kayla Morency and Murray each had hits.
The Warriors (7-6) play Joseph Case at home on Friday.
Tri-County 13, Blue Hills 5
CANTON — Tri-County improved to 12-0 as it won its seventh league game to earn the Mayflower League championship.
Faith Boutin earned the win in the circle with nine strikeouts and five hits allowed across her seven innings of work. At the plate Boutin had three hits, three RBIs and a walk.
Ava Cossette was 4-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored for the Cougars. Kaleigh Stenstrom drove in five runs and Breann MacMillan scored three times. Both Stenstrom and Macmillan had two hits.
Tri-County visits Old Colony on Monday.