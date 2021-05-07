NORTON — Sandy Fairbairn belted two hits, including a solo homer in the second inning, as the Norton High softball team won for the second time in as many days, downing Dedham High 7-3 Friday in a Tri-Valley League game.
Norton used a four-run sixth inning to take control when Riley Jewett stroked a two-run single for the Lancers, one of six Norton hits.
Bella Vittorini pitched a four-hitter for the Lancers, notching six strikeouts.
Norton visits Bellingham Monday.
