FRANKLIN — Junior Ashlyn Conley pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one hit over that span, while also socking three hits, but the Mansfield High softball team went unrewarded in dropping a 2-1 decision to Franklin High Thursday in a Hockomock League game.
The Panthers touched Conley for three hits and two first-inning runs, but went scoreless the rest of the way.
Conley retired the Franklin side in order in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Mansfield (5-7) had runners on base in all but two innings and totaled six hits, three by Conley, the No. 6 batter in the order.
The Hornets threatened in the seventh inning when Conley laced a leadoff single, but the Hornets were never able to advance a runner beyond second base.
Mansfield tallied its lone run in the second inning. Molly Kucharski, Conley and Nicole Kabasa all had base hits, while Abby DeCoste produced the run.
Tri-County 22, Avon 0
FRANKLIN — Morgan Collupy and Holly Swinimer combined on a one-hit pitching performance, taking 14 strikeouts as Tri-County won the five inning Mayflower League game.
The Cougars (7-3) scored four first inning runs and then added seven more in the second half, totaling 24 hits in the contest.
Ava Cossette, Amy Freitas and Swinimer each had three hits for Tri-County, which returns to action Monday at home against Old Colony.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 12, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
REHOBOTH — The Falcons had runners on base in all but one hit inning and everyone in the order had a hit, but D-R lost the South Coast Conference game.
Nicole Corey pitched three innings and Eliana Raposo pitched four innings for the Falcons.
Emily Marcotte, Maddie Kelley and Margaret Saxon all had one RBI. D-R visits Old Rochester Monday.
