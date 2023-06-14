DARTMOUTH — Sandy Fairbairn knew it would just be a matter of time — the second or third time around the batting order — for the Norton High softball team to solve the riddle of Bishop Fenwick High junior pitcher Gigi Aupont.
“We were all picking each other up in the dugout, ready to go the next time,” the Lancers senior shortstop said.
Trailing the Crusaders 1-0 through the first five innings of its MIAA Division 3 state tournament semifinal Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth, the Norton bats finally came alive, sending a dozen batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, smacking seven hits and scoring eight runs to come home with an 8-1 victory and a state final berth.
The Lancers’ 13th straight victory sends No. 4 seed Norton (22-2) to UMass Amherst on Saturday to seek their second MIAA state title — their first since 2006 — against No. 6 seed Middleboro, a 3-0 semifinal winner over Triton Regional.
But it did not come easy early on.
Fairbairn smacked a leadoff triple in the first inning into the right field corner, only to be gunned down at the plate, and the Lancers were limited to merely two hits and four baserunners by Aupont through the fifth.
“We made some adjustments, but Sandy at the top of the order has set that tone all season,” Norton High coach Wade Lizotte said.
The WPI-bound Fairbairn laced a leadoff infield single to second base in the sixth to begin the Lancers’ rally. Freshman pitcher Liana Danubio, the No. 2 batter in the Norton order, smacked a two-strike RBI single into center field to score Fairbairn with the tying run. Danubio then scored the go-ahead run on Bates College-bound Sienna Pietrasiewicz’s triple to the right field corner.
Other than Fairbairn’s leadoff triple in the first frame and single in the sixth inning, the Lancers did not have another leadoff batter on base. Aupont retired 12 straight Lancer batters, including the side in the second, third and fourth innings.
Aupont rang up six strikeouts with the lone walk she issued being a two-out pass to Avery Tinkham in the first inning.
“It’s something with this group, we’re doing it for each other,” Fairbairn said
The first seven batters to the plate in Norton’s sixth inning reached base safely to win going away.
“We put the ball in play,” Lizotte said. “Going into this, all we asked our girls was to put their bats on the ball.”
Danubio, the Lancers’ freshman pitcher, allotted the Crusaders merely one run (in the fifth inning on three hits). Bishop Fenwick had leadoff batters on base in the second, third and fifth innings, but the Lancer defense closed the door.
In the third inning, Lancer freshman catcher Lucy Perachio gunned down would be Crusader at second base to end the frame. In the fourth inning, Fairbairn clutched an inning-ending ground ball to strand a Crusader at second base. In the fifth inning, Danubio notched one of her three strikeouts of the No. 2 batter in the Crusader order for the second out of the frame, stranding two baserunners.
In the sixth inning, Norton right fielder Kendall DeMartino gunned down a Crusader at first base for the first out of the frame, while Perachio gunned down a Crusader on a pickoff for the final out of the inning. In the seventh inning, Lancers senior second baseman Callie Dennett fielded a trio of groundouts to end the game.
“I like my pitching, I like my defense,” Lizotte said. “We wanted to test their defense,” Lizotte added. “I wanted to send a message that we were going to run all day long.”
The problem for the Lancers was they they had no threats over the first five innings, and their second hit didn’t occur until a two-out, two-strike single off the bat of Paige Donahue in the fifth inning.
But in the sixth inning after Fairbairn, Danubio and Pietrasiewicz gained the lead for the Lancers, Tinkham reached base on a bunt single, Kam Schuchardt followed with a first-pitch RBI single and Campbell Smith singled to jam the bags. Perachio drew a run-producing walk on a 3-and-2 pitch, while Donahue’s groundout plated Dennett to make it 6-1.
With two outs, Fairbairn came up for the second time in the inning and drew an intentional walk. Danubio followed with her second hit, a two-run triple into the right field corner.
“In this game, hitting is so contagious,” Lizotte said. “We wanted to go through the batting order, we wanted everyone to hit. Seeing her (Aupont) the third time around certainly made a difference for us.
“Our theme the whole season has been, ‘passing the bat.’ we’ve had several innings where we go No. 1 through No. 9. We want everybody to hit. This team loves to hit.”