EASTON -- Lindsey Perry hurled a no-hitter through six innings before settling on a one-hitter in guiding the Attleboro High softball team to an 11-0 rout of Oliver Ames High Thursday in a Hockomock League game.
Perry allowed just a seventh-inning single to go with seven strikeouts for her fourth win of the season.
The Bombardiers (7-3) tallied four runs in the fourth inning and added three more in the seventh inning.
Hailey Perry was on base three times for AHS, while Brenna Morse socked two hits. The Bombardiers next host unbeaten King Philip Tuesday.
Foxboro 10, Milford 0
FOXBORO -- Peyton Feldman went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Morgan Sylvestre unloaded a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Warriors won the Hockomock League rout. Winning pitcher Emma Callahan aided her own cause by contributing two hits to Foxboro's total of 11.
Callahan pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts. The Warriors (6-3) next host North Attleboro Tuesday.
Mansfield 8, Canton 7
CANTON -- The Hornets plated a pair of runs in the top half of the seventh inning and then stranded the potential game-tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the inning for the Hockomock League win.
Abby DeCoste scored the go-ahead run for the Hornets (4-6) in the seventh on a Jill Koppy's fielder's choice, then Casey Moussette followed with an RBI single to plate Callie Lake with the winning run.
Lake had three of Mansfield's 17 hits. Ashlynn Conley pitched a complete game, including 1-2-3 innings in the second and third frames. The Hornets meet Franklin Wednesday.
Tri-County 6, Holbrook 5
FRANKLIN -- Relief pitcher Laura Birch induced a ground ball to shortstop Ava Cossette with the bases loaded in the top half of the seventh inning for the final out of the Mayflower League game as the Cougars won their third straight game of the week.
Tri-County (4-2) scored pairs of runs in the first, third and sixth innings to support starting pitcher Morgan Collupy. She was touched for six hits and four runs.
Emily Swinimer and Abby Sousa stroked RBI singles in the first inning to put the Cougars ahead. Tri-County hosts South Shore Christian Friday.
King Philip 10, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON -- The Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games with the Hockomock League victory. Emma Sheehan pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts for KP, allowing Stoughton only a run in the fifth inning. Callahan retired the side in order in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
Sarah Cohen (three hits, three RBI), Mia Bennett (three hits, two RBI) and Ava Zomba (two runs scored) guided the Warriors. KP returns to action Tuesday at Attleboro.
Seekonk 7, Somerset Berkley 6
SOMERSET -- Ally Dantas belted a one out solo homer in the top of the seventh inning as the Warriors took the South Coast Conference win. Seekonk stranded the potential tying run for Somerset Berkley in the bottom of the seventh as Warrior pitcher Alexeya Barber took a strikeout for the second out and induced a popup to Kayla Morency in right field for the final out.
Seekonk (4-1) totaled eight hits with Barber and Dantas each having two hits. The Warriors visit Bourne Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.