DARTMOUTH — Hailey Petrucci belted a two-run homer in a five-run first inning as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High softball team came away with a 7-3 victory over Bishop Stang High Wednesday in a Catholic Central League road game.
Ava Maloof, the No. 6 batter in the Shamrock order, went 3-for-3 at the plate.
Center fielder Sierra Basara threw out a Spartan runner at the plate to support the six-hit pitching by Madi Rizzo. Rizzo took four strikeouts, while limiting Bishop Stang to two runs over the first six innings.
The Shamrocks host Cardinal Spellman Thursday.
Norton 13, Dover-Sherborn 1
LAKEVILLE — The Lancers uncorked 15 hits to win the Tri-Valley League game. In improving to14-1 overall on the season, the win sets up a showdown at Norton Friday with once-beaten Millis for the TVL title.
Destiny McGrath and Sienna Pietrasiewicz each had two hits and three RBI. Sandi Fairbairn, Morgan Antosca and Reiley Jewett each had two hits. Norton tallied four second inning runs to take control.
Pitcher Bella Vittorini limited Dover-Sherborn to two hits, while striking out five.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Case 1
REHOBOTH — Eliana Raposo totaled 13 strikeouts as the the Falcons won the South Coast Conference game. Raposa also sparked the attack with two hits and two runs scored.
Senior Emily Marcotte blasted three hits, including a two run homer. Freshman Lucy Latour clubbed two hits, including a solo homer. Maddie Kelley and Caleigh Cloonan each had two hits.
D-R meets Somerset Berkeley Monday.
Apponequet 6, Seekonk 1
LAKEVILLE — The Warriors were limited to merely one hit in losing the South Coast Conference game. Seekonk (4-3) meets Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
