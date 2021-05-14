BOSTON — Junior catcher Haley Petrucci was 5-for-5 at the plate, powering the Bishop Feehan High softball team to a 15-2 rout of St. Joseph’s Prep High Friday in a Catholic Central League game at Simmons College.
The Shamrocks (3-0) amassed 21 hits in the contest to support pitcher Maddy Rizzo, who allowed six hits and single runs in the second and sixth innings.
Mckenzie Faherty smacked three hits, including a solo homer for the Shamrocks. Ava Maloof, Madi Narducci, Laura Schollmeyer and Haley Coupal each had two hits.
The Shamrocks visit Archbishop Williams Monday.
