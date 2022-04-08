ATTLEBORO — All the Attleboro High softball team needed was one run, but it also got some late insurance Friday afternoon to take down North Attleboro High, 2-0.
After striking out seven times through the first three innings, the Bombardiers broke through in the fourth inning, getting a leadoff single from Lily Routhier to get things going in the bottom half.
A passed ball from North Attleboro ace Kelly Colleran moved Routhier to second, who was then brought home on a line-drive single to center field to score Routhier with ease for the first run of the game.
Routhier was a difference maker at the plate again in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading off the inning with a single to right field. An Lauren Eby single into right sent Routhier first-to-third on the hit to put her in scoring position for Sarag Maher.
With two on, Maher pushed a bunt past Colleran and NA’s third baseman Shaelyn Burns to score Routhier. The Bombardiers ran into outs in the inning, leaving a runner on second to close the frame.
As pointed out early in the season by head coach Mark Homer, the Bombardiers planned on going small ball at times when necessary. To see it executed late in a big moment was a pleasing sight for Homer and his girls.
“In a game like this, you’ve got to find a way to manufacture runs,” Homer said. “Kelly was throwing aspirin out there and we talked to the girls and said ‘we’re going to lay the bunts down. We’re going to create something off the small game.’ That bunt brought in our second run of the game, it was huge.”
In the top of the seventh, North Attleboro put contact on the ball in each at bat but was unable to get anyone aboard as Attleboro second baseman Lindsey Perry made a diving snag to take away a base hit at and third baseman Madison Moran snagged a hard-hit ball for the final out.
Boston University commit Colleran was excellent in the circle despite her two runs allowed, striking out 13 — including separate stretches where she struck out five and four batters. Homer lauded her as one of the best in the Hockomock League, while North Attleboro head coach Bill Wallace calls her a “fun to watch” ace.
“She’s a kid that keeps working at it and keeps getting better. It’s fun to watch,” Wallace said.
Attleboro had an equally strong showing from its pitcher, Routhier, who went the full seven innings, striking out seven while allowing three hits.
“I have to give credit to our Lily too, she kept the girls off-balance,” Homer said. “She wasn’t the strikeout machine like (Colleran) was, but she was pounding the zone. I thought our defense came up good, especially in the last inning. We’re going to build on that.”
Wallace also ted both pitchers with strong performances, citing runs being at a premium.
“(Routhier) pitched a nice game. Kelly pitched a great game. Two kids were dealing,” Wallace said. “Two teams have good pitchers and runs were at a premium. I tip my cap to Attleboro.”
McDonough had the lone extra-base hit for the Rocketeers, finishing 1-for-3 with a double. Eby finished with two hits for Attleboro in a day where the team had six.
With hitting woes playing a big factor in Friday’s loss, Wallace said the team’s still looking to get in sync early on.
“It’s early in the season so we’re just looking for continuity,” Wallace said. “Our third at-bats were way better than our first at-bats. Hitting-wise, we’re just a little bit out of sync, but that can be cured with a little extra batting practice.”
Attleboro (2-1) took its first Hockomock League win in the first of two meetings between the two rivals,
Homer said it was good to not just get the league win but also a win over the Bombardiers’ rivals to get some bragging rights in the dugout moving forward.
“Obviously for the girls, to be able to beat North, it’s a big win no matter what. They’re a great team and a hard team to play. Sometimes it’s like flipping a coin. It’s fun,” Homer said.
Wallace felt the opposite about the “rivalry” aspect and was more looking to the Hockomock League standings as the focus for the game.
“It’s too early to get too wound up about it,” Wallace said. “I don’t look at it as Attleboro-North Attleboro. I’m more that it’s a Hockomock League game. It’s the Hockomock thing that gets me more upset.”
Next up for Attleboro is a game at Milford Monday. North Attleboro (1-1) will be back in action Saturday morning, taking on Coventry (RI) at home at 11 a.m.