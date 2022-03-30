ATTLEBORO — Following Wednesday's scrimmage with Cumberland High (RI), Attleboro High softball looks almost game-ready as Opening Day (Thursday) creeps up on teams.
Bombardiers head coach Mark Homer said it's a healthy mix of upper- and underclassmen being led by a senior sister combo.
"I think we've got a pretty good group. We've got a good mix of veterans and youth, with two captains in Lyndsey and Hailey Perry," Homer said. "Some of the young kids that are coming up, they're feeling comfortable already and are improving from last weekend."
Attleboro's bats were at times sporadic against Cumberland in its scrimmage, but had flashes of driving the gaps for extra bases. Kayla Golrdick was able to homer in the scrimmage, shooting the ball the opposite way to drive in two runs. Lily McGilvray, who came on in relief of Lindsey Perry, filled the strike zone and showed value as a complementary arm after coming on in relief of Lindsey Perry. Madison Moran and Sarah Maher also saw starts in the scrimmage.
Homer said there's young players within the team who have impressed, but there's still some evaluating to be done to make sure they're utilized properly. Hard work in practice to achieve the same goal as everyone else -- to win their league and clinch a state tournament berth -- is the main message so far.
"We have young girls that came into the program that have surprised us a little bit," Homer said. "The more time we can get out there, we can make a better evaluation. Our goal is to win more games than we lose, but more importantly than that is the girls having the understanding that they have to work 100 percent in practice, just like they would in games."
Bishop Feehan
As usual for Bishop Feehan, the standard for excellence remains the same this spring -- even with a new group of seniors leading the way under head coach Ben Milot.
"At Feehan, we always have high expectations, that's for sure," said Milot, whose team reached the Final 8 in Division 1 South play last spring. "I have a unique team with seven seniors on it."
Haley Coupal, Haley Pettruci, McKenzie Faherty, Ava Maloof and Abby Brooks each look to return to form as key batters in Feehan's lineup.
Maddie Coupal, Haley's sister, is in the mix for a starting position as a freshman this spring along with a freshman pitcher to complement ace Maddie Rizzo.
Dighton-Rehoboth
After a Division 2 South state final appearance last spring, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional is out this spring looking for a strong return to the diamond that will see them close out the 2022 season with a win.
With six influential seniors from a year prior gone, a reloaded upperclassmen group brings a new leadership and standard to the team that is maintaining the same expectations set by head coach Katie Holmes.
"We made it pretty far last year," Holmes said. "We lost a lot of that leadership from last year, but we have some strong returners this year that have those high expectations for the team. The returners that we do have this year are pretty keen on making it back (to the state final)."
Coming back for D-R are Caitlyn Morgado, Maddy Kelly, Lucy LaTour, Caleigh Cloonan and Morgan Corey bolstering the lineup as a "strong core," Holmes said. Eliana Raposo will see work in the circle as well, with Kylie Hillier acting as a supporting arm. The group is motivated for a return, know they can get to a state final and expect to be back in the spot they were in a year prior.
"Last year we were pretty motivated," Holmes said. "Those girls have an expectation that we are going to go as long as we possibly can. Losing last year has only made these girls work harder in the offseason. ... They know they can get there."
Foxboro
For Foxboro High, the Warriors return to the diamond this spring with familiar faces that are ready to get back into action after a reaching the Division 2 South semis a year prior.
"We're looking pretty good and are pretty positive about the year," coach Mark Maguire said. "We went deep into states last year and are looking to compete in the Davenport (division of the Hockomock League). It's definitely going to have to come with some hard work, and the team coming together. I feel comfortable about our pitching staff."
Maguire pointed to all-Hockomock League freshman Emma Callahan as likely the leader in the circle for pitchers this year, with more young supporting staff with her in the rotation.
Fiona Dunn, Ava Hill, Jill Slattery, Peyton Feldman and Alexandra Willis will also return to the lineup this spring, resuming roles in a young but experienced Warrior lineup.
"We have some young talent with some speed," Maguire said. "We have some new players we have to figure out right now and are still trying to figure it out and where and how we're going forward with some positions. There's some things we'll need to figure it out. ... There's still a lot of room for improvement and the kids know they can get better."
King Philip
After a run in the postseason that saw King Philip Regional run into the Division 1 South semifinals, KP softball is poised to get back to form as one of the top teams in the Hockomock League, with key players back in action.
"I feel pretty good about the season. We have a lot of experience back," Fallon said. "I'm looking forward to senior leadership from Mia Bennett, Meg Sherwood and Emma Sheehan. We've got to take it one game at a time. We just need to capitalize on opportunities (to score runs)."
Jordan Bennett, Sarah Cullen will act as a key pitcher-catcher battery this season, per Fallon. Mia Bennett, Sherwood and Sheehan will be a supporting cast in the field and in the lineup to help put an abundance of runs on the board again.
Fallon said a lengthy postseason run will start with not discounting any opponent this season, with KP needing to show up and get to work early on opponents.
"You can't ever count anybody out in the (Hockomock League)," Fallon said. "The teams always put up a strong front and you have to worry about the sleepers. We just have to show up ready to play in every game and take care of business early."
Mansfield
As some teams are this spring, Mansfield High faces a struggle with being shorthanded, but shaky numbers are not diverting from the expectations to compete in the Hockomock League this year.
"I think we have faced some challenges with numbers, and I don't think we're alone," Letendre said. "We're feeling the pains of that this year. We only have 23 kids for both varsity and JV. Last year we had good success and we only lost our pitcher, and every other position is returning."
Letendre said Julia Kelly will be looked at as one of the pitchers this year, a position with a lot of uncertainty for the Hornets.
In the field, the Hornets show a little more certainty, with a number of starters coming back despite not having ample depth, according to Letendre.
"The skill set is there, it's the confidence we need to build on," Letendre said. "The talent for us is there."
North Attleboro
After a perfect record in Hockomock League play last year and a Davenport Division title, North Attleboro High aims to keep its crown as one of the teams to beat in the area this spring.
Coach Bill Wallace said it's the same expectations again, with the same goals to achieve this spring.
"The expectations [and goals] haven't changed," Wallace said. "Number-one goal is to make the state tournament, and we have enough talent to do that. The second goal is to win the Hockomock League, and we've been successful the last few years. We've got a lot of work to do."
The Rocketeers will be strong at the top of the order, but will be weak in depth going forward. The team has been taking in all it can in preseason to try and make progress entering Opening Day after losing three seniors from a year prior. Wallace said it's hard to pick out an individual who's showcasing well in preseason, but the Rocketeers will be playing scrimmages later in the week in their first live-ball action.
"I think our strength is going to be the front end of our lineup and the pitching," Wallace said. "The area we're going to really have to come around on is we don't have a lot of depth. We've got a bunch of kids plugging into new positions, and they're working hard and trying to be like sponges."
Four-year varsity player Mandi Hanewich, a Division 1 commit to URI, will be sidelined to start the season with a hand injury. Ally Levine, Kelly Colleran and Zoey McDonough will also be presences that Wallace will look to lean on in big moments.
Norton
After a strong 2021, Norton High is looking to return to form as one of the strongest teams in the Tri-Valley League this spring.
Coach Wade Lizotte's team has yet to miss the playoffs since he was appointed the position in 2015, and without now-American International utilityman Destiny McGrath, he feels the team should have no issue filling the spot of the '21 league MVP. The Lancers also lost Madisyne Robitaille and Reilly Jewett, who were also key seniors.
"We lost three seniors from last year, but we return a lot of people. We're very junior-heavy this year, so I'm expecting a good year. I have high expectations," Lizotte said. "We're hoping Sandra Fairbairn can pick up those extra hits. Bella Vittorini also had a really good year last year, and I think her bat will be good this year. Between a combination of a few people, I think we're going to make up the difference for Destiny's absence."
After a heavy workload in the circle for Vittorini last season, where she pitched every game, Lizotte said two underclassmen arms will help lighten the workload. Lizotte hinted to Vittorini getting ample time in the circle this spring, pointing out extensive work in the offseason to build her command and arsenal going into her junior season as the team's ace.
Seekonk
Kim Pellerin's Seekonk High girls lost two seniors from last season, but return much of the same faces from last spring this year. After a second-place finish in the Small division of the South Coast Conference, Pellerin hopes the Warriors can make a jump this spring.
"We look pretty good. Now, will they play with meeting my expectations every day, I don't know," Pellerin said. "That's yet to be seen, but I have high hopes for this year."
Kate Leinson will ensure Seekonk has no issues in the circle this spring with a "solid" defense lined up behind her. The batting order brings key names from last season, along with promising new players.
Ally Dantas and Bria Dunphy return as key infielders for the Warriors, manning third base and shortstop, respectively. Freshman Riley Connell, a freshman, is in line for a starting position.
"Our pitching needs to be consistent and we need to avoid making the silly mistakes on defense," said Pellerin. "We're solid defensively, but we tend to give up the extra base. ... If we can avoid those, we should be solid."