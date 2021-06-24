REHOBOTH -- As a goalkeeper on the soccer field or as a guard for the basketball team, junior Eliana Raposo brings a balance of athleticism and grit to the competitive arena.
Place a softball in her hands and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High pitcher most commands a presence in the circle.
Such was the case Thursday as Raposo handcuffed the powerful bats of Greater New Bedford Voke, tossing a three-hitter and striking out nine as the No. 3 seed Falcons produced a 3-1 victory over the Bears in their MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinal game.
Raposo issued just one walk (in the fifth inning), allowed just one leadoff batter (in the third inning) to reach base and blanked the Bears on the scoreboard through five innings.
"We knew that if we could keep their first four batters (2-for-11) off base, we would be in good shape," D-R coach Katie Holmes said of the pitching and defensive formula for success. "Eliana did a great job keeping them off base, the girls made the plays in the field (seven airball outs).
"And we put pressure on them, we got runners on base," Holmes said of a formula on offense too.
A day after Greater New Bedford Voke amassed 17 hits in a 10-run win over Tri-Valley League champion Norton, Raposo allowed just one runner to second base through the first five innings, while retiring the Bears side in order in the first, fourth and seventh (on seven pitches) innings.
The Bears' junior catcher Marilena Tsonis, who drove in seven runs against the Lancers, produced the lone run for Greater New Bedford Voke, a two-out, solo home run to center field in the sixth inning.
And for good measure, Raposo's partner at the plate, senior catcher Kyleigh McGreevy was superb. Raposo had two assists in the field and McGreevy delivered the defensive gem of the game, latching onto a foul-ball bunt attempt and turning it into a double play with a relay to Falcon second baseman Margaret Saxon, covering first base, for a double play to end the fifth inning.
The Falcons (10-2) avenged a 12-4 loss to the Bears earlier in the South Coast Conference season by having runners on base, including the leadoff batter in each of the first five innings.
"They beat us pretty good in the regular season," Holmes cited of a post-prom gameday. "We're not the same team that they saw. That was the worst game we played all season and to come back and have this performance and get to the finals is all that I could ask for."
Falcon senior leadoff batter and center fielder Emily Marcotte stroked three hits, while Raposo added a pair to D-R's total of eight.
D-R gained the lead in the fourth inning. Raposo stroked a leadoff single into center field, stole second base and scored on sophomore Morgan Corey's single into centerfield.
The Falcons added a pair of fifth inning runs. Freshman Caleigh Cloonan reached base on a leadoff bunt single and came all the way around to score what proved to be the game-winning run on a Marcotte base hit into center field.
Marcotte's alert base-running placed herself into scoring position and did so by crossing the plate on freshman Lucy Latour's single into center field.
"We'll be ready to go," Holmes said of the Division 2 South title game Saturday against No. 1 seeded, unbeaten (19-0) Middleboro.
Middleboro 11, Foxboro 2
MIDDLEBORO -- After relying on the experience gained through its Hockomock League schedule and the pitching of eighth grader Emma Callahan in winning a trio of MIAA Division 2 South games, reality took hold for the Warriors.
Foxboro was unable to dent the pitching and defense of No. 1 seed Middleboro (19-0) in losing the semifinal round game.
The Sachems overcame an early deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning and then adding eight runs in the third and fourth innings to take an 11-1 lead.
No. 12 seed Foxboro (11-6) had reached the semifinals on a pair of shutout pitching performances by Callahan, with the Warriors taking wins over No. 21 seeded Medfield, No. 5 seeded Diman Voke and No. 4 seeded Notre Dame Academy -- outscoring the three foes 35-6.
The Warriors threw a scare into Middleboro by scoring in the first inning on singles by Peyton Feldman and Allie Willis.
