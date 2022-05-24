DIGHTON — Eliana Raposo struck out 13 for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team in its season-ending 2-0 win over Seekonk High on Tuesday.
Raposo, needing one more strikeout for 150 in her school career, went well beyond the milestone in her complete game. The D-R senior limited the Warriors to two hits and walked three while also going 1-for-4.
Lucy Latour went 3-for-3 with a solo homer in the third inning to open the scoring. D-R added an insurance run in the sixth inning, on a Sabrina Marsella RBI single to center to score Corinne Braga.
Caleigh Cloonan had two of the Falcons’ 11 total hits as Dighton-Rehoboth improved to 14-5 with an SCC record of 12-4 as it awaits the MIAA tourney.
Seekonk’s Kate Leinson went the distance in the circle for Seekonk.
Seekonk (9-9) is at East Bridgewater on Thursday.
Mansfield 5, Boston Latin Academy 2
BOSTON — The Hornets struck for four in the first inning to take charge en route to the non-league win.
Alanna Conley’s RBI single and a bases-clearing triple by Julia Kelley made it 4-0 before Boston Latin had a chance to bat. BLA scored once n the first and the third innings.
Mansfield scored its final run in the fifth with Olivia Madeira driving in Alanna Conley. The Hornets had six hits, with Callie Lake the only Mansfield player with two.
Julia Kelly pitched the complete game, allowing eight hits while striking out 11.
Mansfield (8-11, 6-10) hosts Boston Latin Academy Wednesday to close out its season.
Tri-County 4, Norfolk Agricultural 3
FRANKLIN — Callie Schweitzer had a solo homer in the fourth inning and three hits for the Cougars in their win.
Kayla Sullivan, Ava D’Amadio and Laura Birch each had two hits while Faith Boutin pitched the win for Tri-County (10-6),which visits Westport Wednesday.