REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team has found the formula for success in postseason play.
Junior pitcher Eliana Raposo totaled 15 strikeouts while contributing three hits and three RBI as the Falcons routed Danvers, the MIAA Division 2 North champion, 15-6 Monday at Mike Taylor Field to claim the mythical Eastern Mass. Tournament title.
The Division 2 South Sectional champion Falcons (16-2) placed runners on base and had the leadoff batter on base in every inning of their MIAA Division 2 state semifinal game, amassing 15 hits and erasing an early two-run deficit with a nine-run second inning.
Leadoff batter and senior Emily Marcotte (three hits), No. 3 batter and freshman Lucy Latour (three hits, three RBI) and the No. 9 batter, freshman Caleigh Cloonan (three hits, two RBI) all contributed significantly to D-R’s offensive output. Every batter in the Falcon order reached base safely, with each batter scoring at least one run.
“We knew going into this that they were ready, they were hungry and they want more,” D-R first-year coach Katie Holmes said of the Falcons advancing to the MIAA state title game for the first time since 1990.
“We did what we had to do, I told them we may down (in the first inning), but we’re not out,” Holmes added. “We can hit — just because they hit first doesn’t mean that we can hit last, we have the last at-bat.”
The Falcons will have the last at-bat for the Division 2 State title game too, to be hosting Tyngsboro Tuesday at 5 p.m., a 13-2 winner over Hampshire in the other semifinal round game.
Raposo stole the thunder from the Danvers’ Falcons, taking the bats out of their hands and allowing just three baserunners over the first four innings, collecting 10 strikeouts over that span.
After yielding two runs in the first inning to the first two batters she faced, Raposo retired 12 of the next 13 batters, striking out the side in the second and fourth innings.
Then it was Raposo who jump-started the Falcons’ second inning nine-run surge with a leadoff double into center field. Kelley was hit by a pitch, then Morgan Corey laced an RBI single into right field.
Cloonan followed with an RBI single to the shortstop hole and Marcotte reached base on an infield single to the second base bag.
Latour hammered a two-run single into center field, then Kyleigh McGreevy’s ground ball was misplayed allowing run No. 5 across the plate.
Raposo, batting for the second time in the frame, belted a two-run single into center field.
Morgan Corey’s ground ball was misplayed to result in run No. 8, then a wild pitch allowed Kelley (hit by a pitch for the second time) to score run No. 9.
“They hit the ball like crazy,” Danvers coach Colleen Newbury praised the Falcons. “They seemed to find the spots and we helped them (five errors) a few times for sure.
“We came out and got those two runs in the first inning, then the second inning, I don’t know what happened,” Newbury said of D-R sending 13 batters to the plate, smacking six hits, taking advantage of two errors, Kelley being hit twice by pitches in the frame and scoring nine runs.
Danvers (14-5), the Division 2 North champ (a 7-3 win over Tewksbury), had outscored its first three post-season foes by a 30-0 margin.
Danvers gave D-R an early scare two batters into the game when the North Division champs had taken a 2-0 lead via an infield error and a two-run homer over the left field fence by WPI-bound senior pitcher Lily Eldridge.
Danvers faced a 13-2 deficit before scoring four runs in the fifth inning on two walks, and error and a pair of two-out hits that plated three runs.
Raposo took the bats out of the hands of Danvers by allowing the leadoff batter on base in just three innings, the first (on an error), the fifth (on a walk) and the seventh (on a single).
Alltold, Raposo scattered six hits, while Falcon left fielder Latour made a highlight diving stab of a sinking line drive for the second out of the seventh inning.
The Falcons scored their 10th run in the third inning as Cloonan reached base on an infield single and scored a two-out single off the bat of Latour to right field.
D-R added a trio of fourth inning runs. Raposo hammered a leadoff single into right field, Morgan Corey drew a walk and Riley Goncalves’ ground ball was mis-played to score run No. 11. A Cloonan ground ball produced run No. 12 and Marcotte slapped a two-out RBI single into left field.
The hits kept on coming for D-R. In the fifth inning Latour led off with a single into center field, advanced on a McGreevy base hit and scored on a Raposo ground ball. And in the sixth, Goncalves smashed a leadoff single into right field, advanced on a Cloonan single down the third base line and scored on a Nicole Corey fielder’s choice.
“I have 100 percent confidence in my girls,” Holmes said, “and to have 15 strikeouts in a state semifinal, I couldn’t ask for more. This is incredible.”
