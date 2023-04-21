DARTMOUTH — Kelly Colleran and Arianna McDavitt each drove in three runs, but the North Attleboro High softball team still came up short to Dartmouth High 12-8 on Friday in a high-scoring affair.
Colleran hit a home run while McDavitt had two hits. Maddie Bailey also had two hits.
The Rocketeers (5-2) visit Franklin on Monday.
Apponequet 17, Dighton-Rehoboth 3
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth was thumped in its South Coast Conference loss on its home field.
A six-run fourth inning broke a 1-1 score in favor of Apponequet, who put the game away in the top of the seventh with a 10-run inning.
The Falcons had a solo homer in the first inning from Lucy Latour and a two-run homer in the seventh inning from Haleigh Kelley to bring D-R’s home run total to 22 this season. Hannah Carey had two hits in a pair of at-bats as the only Falcon with multiple hits.