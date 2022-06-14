WORCESTER — Up by a run in the seventh inning of its MIAA Division 2 state semifinal softball contest, sixth-seeded North Attleboro High was unable to hold on as No. 2 seed Tewksbury High rallied and then walked it off on the Rocketeers, 8-7 in nine innings, to advance to the Div. 2 state championship game.
Tewksbury’s Alyssa Adams hit a two-run single over third base to drive in the tying and winning runs. North Attleboro needed only one out to lock up a championship appearance, but was unable to keep Tewksbury at bay in extra innings.
The Rocketeers held a 6-5 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, but a two-run double tied the game, leading to extra innings.
North Attleboro had taken a 5-0 lead with five runs in the third inning on two-run singles from Emma Hanwell and Aryanna McDavitt, along with an RBI knock from Zoey McDonough.
Tewksbury scored three runs in the third inning and twice more in the fourth before capping its rally in the ninth.
The loss closes North Attleboro’s season with a record of 17-7. The Rocketeers were also the Hockomock League Davenport Division champions.
Greater New Bedford 8, Dighton-Rehoboth 3
MIDDLEBORO —Dighton-Rehoboth’s season came to a close in the MIAA Division 3 semifinals against No. 2 seed Greater New Bedford.
The No. 3 Falcons fell behind early, allowing three runs in the first inning and three more in the second inning. D-R (16-4) added three runs itself in the third inning, getting a three-run double from Lucy LaTour to cut the difference in half.
Eliana Raposo struck out two while allowing 13 hits over six innings.