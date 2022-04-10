NORTH ATTLEBORO — Despite a personal-best 17 strikeouts from pitcher Zoey McDonough, the North Attleboro High softball team fell to Coventry High — last year’s Rhode Island state champions — on Saturday, 5-2.
After going scoreless for the first four innings, the Rocketeers managed to score one run apiece in the next two, highlighted by a Mandi Hanewich double in the fifth and a stolen base from Kelly Colleran in the sixth.
Hanewich and Colleran each finished with two hits for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (1-2) next plays Foxboro High (0-2) at home at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.