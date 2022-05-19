NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High softball team cruised to a 17-0 win over Sharon High on Thursday as Zoey McDonough fired a no-hitter in the circle.
McDonough struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced and clubbed a three-run homer at the plate.
The game was broken open in the second inning on Mandi Hanewich’s three-run homer.
Hanewich had four hits while Ally Levine, Grace Simmons and Kelly Colleran each had three. Shaelyn Burns reached base three times.
St. Mary’s (Lynn) 2, Bishop Feehan 1
LYNN — Bishop Feehan lost in the CCL Cup final with its lone run a solo home run by Haley Coupal in the fourth inning. Maddie Rizzo pitched three scoreless innings in relief to close out the game.
Seekonk 7, Fairhaven 6
SEEKONK — The Warriors jumped out early, but Fairhaven ralliedto tie it before Seekonk walked off with the win in the seventh.
Down 3-0, Fairhaven scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to tie things up.
The Blue Devils scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead, but Seekonk rallied to score three runs in its half of the sixth.
In the seventh, Alexcya Barber led off with a single to put her on as the winning run. Barber stole second and moved third on a bunt then scored on a Caitlyn Murray RBI single.
”The last few games we’ve been telling our girls that we were coming up on the losing end of games because we were not doing the little things it took to win,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “Today it was refreshing to have them do the little things like beating out an infield hit, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt.”
Barber went 3-for-3 while Murphy had two triples. Bria Dunphy, Caitlyn Oliveira, Ally Dantas and Jalissa Correia each had hits.
Seekonk (9-7) plays Monday at Somerset Berkley.
Norton 16, Northbridge 5
NORTHBRIDGE — The Lancers scored five runs in the sixth inning to put the game away. Norton (13-4) plays on Monday at Abington.
Foxboro 8, Uxbridge 5
FOXBORO — The Warriors scored single runs in the second and third, and added three more in the third to pull away.
Foxboro added three more in the fifth while Vittoria Cucia had eight strikeouts in the circle and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored at the plate. Ava Hill had two RBIs.
Foxboro (10-7, 9-6) hosts Canton Monday.