CANTON — Lily Routhier’s complete-game shutout led the Attleboro High softball team to a 13-0 rout of Canton High for the Bombardiers’ ninth win of the season on Monday.
Senior infielder Sarah Maher had three of the Bombardier’s 16 hits and also batted in a run. Junior Arianna Amaral had two hits and three RBIs.
Attleboro broke open the Hockomock League clash with four runs in the second innings, with Madison Moran belting a key triple.
The Bombardiers scored another in the third inning before erupting for five runs in the fourth.
Attleboro (9-4) plays Milford on Wednesday.
Taunton 26, Foxboro 0 (5)
FOXBORO— Sophomore Emma Callahan and junior Fiona Dunn had the only hits for the Warriors in their mercy-rule loss to the unbeaten Tigers.
The Tigers combined for 20 hits and only struck out once.
The Warriors (3-9) face Davenport rival Canton on Tuesday.
King Philip 15, Mansfield 2 (5)
MANSFIELD — The Warriors scored in every inning except the second to blast the Hornets in the mercy run-rule blowout.
The Warriors scored three runs in the third to go ahead 4-0 and then added a a five-run fifth inning to take command. The Hornets scored twice in the fourth inning off a Jill Koppy fielders choice to score Molly Kucharski (triple) and a Molly Crowley suicide squeeze to score Liv Madeira (triple).
King Philip ended the game early with a six-run fifth inning. The Warriors had 14 hits with Libby Walsh going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Every Warrior who played either scored or had a hit.
Mansfield’s Madeira finished with two hits while Callie Lake and Kucharski each had one hit.
King Philip (12-1) visits Attleobro on Tuesday. Mansfield (3-9) visits Foxboro on Tuesday.
North Attleboro 13, Sharon 0 (5)
SHARON — Kelly Colleran fanned 12 of the 15 batters she faced in the run-rule shortened win over Sharon.
Colleran also scored twice, while Arianna McDavitt, Julia Forman and Grace Forman each scored three runs. Maddie Bailey had two hits and three RBIs.
The Rocketeers (8-3) visit Taunton on Wednesday.
Norton 17, Norwood 4 (5)
NORWOOD — The Lancers rang up 12 runs in the third inning on their way to the mercy rule win.
Norton also scored a run in the first and added four in the fourth inning. Liana Danubio had four hits and four RBIs in the win and scored three times.
The Lancers (10-2) play at Westwood on Wednesday.
Seekonk 12, Durfee 8 (8)
DURFEE — After trailing 8-1 in the fifth inning, the Warriors reeled off 11 unanswered runs to prevail in eight innings.
Seekonk scored five runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth inning. A four-run eighth gave the Warriors the game with four straight singles. Seekonk (6-5) hosts D-R on Wednesday.
Tri-County 10, Bristol Aggie 2
FRANKLIN — Senior Faith Boutin had two hits, including a home run in the sixth inning, and drove in a pair of runs to spark the unbeaten Cougars.
Freshmen Mackenzie Duffy added a home run among her two hits with 3 RBIs. Sophomore Kaleigh Stenstrom had two hits and 2 RBIs while junior Nicole Ayre’s first-inning double drove in a pair of runs for an early 4-0 lead. Tri-County (10-0) hosts Bristol Plymouth on Tuesday.