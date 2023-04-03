WAREHAM — The Seekonk High softball team rolled past Wareham High in an 18-3 rout on Monday afternoon, getting a seven-strikeout performance from Alexcya Barber in the pitching circle.
The Warriors were led at the plate by Jalissa Correia’s four hits, Sarah Richard’s three hits and Kayla Morency’s two hits. Caitlin Oliviera also had two hits, one of which was a two-run homer.
“It was nice to see us settle in and play clean ball,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “We were error-free and doing the little things right with some timely hitting.”
Seekonk (1-1) hosts Durfee on Thursday.
North Attleboro 10, Canton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kelly Colleran led North Attleboro in the pitching circle with a dominating 16-strikeout performance to lead the Rocketeers to the season-opening win.
Colleran was just as impressive at the plate with four hits (two doubles) and driving in two runs. Grace Simmons had a hit and three runs scored. MaryEllen Charette and Lucy Palmer each had two RBIs.
North (1-0) hosts Taunton on Wednesday.
Attleboro 14, Mansfield 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro blanked Mansfield in a Hockomock League blowout for the Bombardiers that was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Mansfield had four hits from Callie Lake, Julia Marnikovic, Molly Kucharski and Erin Radley.
Attleboro (2-0) plays Wednesday at Milford while Mansfield (0-1) faces Foxboro.
Foxboro 12, Milford 6
MILFORD — The Warriors struck for a run in the first inning, four more in the third, two in the sixth and five in the seventh to win.
Natalia Leach hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and scored three times with two hits. Emma Callahan had three hits, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Vittoria Cuscia and Mia Flanagan both had two hits and an RBI.
Foxboro (1-1) plays Wednesday at Mansfield.
King Philip 21, Stoughton 1 (5)
WRENTHAM — The Warriors cruised to the five-inning run-rule win over the Black Knights, scoring at least three runs in each inning.
King Philip scored three runs in the first and second innings, added six in the third and closed it out with a nine-run fourth inning. The Warriors had 12 hits.
Liv Petrillo had a career day with four runs scored and six RBIs on two hits — both homers. Charlotte Raymond also homered and finished with two RBIs and Ali Gill also had a homer with two RBIs.
Jordan Bennett struck out six and pitched four innings in the win. King Philip returns on Wednesday, visiting Franklin.
Norton 16, Medfield 4 (5)
NORTON — Liana Danubio had four RBIs and two hits for the Lancers in their mercy rule-shortened win while Sandy Fairbairn had four hits and three RBIs, and Paige Donahue had two hits, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Norton had 16 hits as a team with each member of the starting lineup collecting at least one hit. The Lancers (1-1) are at Foxboro Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Fairhaven 5 (5)
DIGHTON — Caleigh Cloonan, Camryn Cloonan and Emma Harrocks (two) all homered in the mercy rule win for the Falcons.
A five-run top of the first inning from Fairhaven didn’t deter D-R as the hosts responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first, three runs in the second inning, four in the third and six runs in the fourth inning to cap the win.
Haleigh Kelley went 4-for-4 as D-R collected 21 hits. In the pitching circle, Kylie Hillier went four innings and struck out three for the win.
Dighton-Rehoboth (1-1) plays Friday at Mansfield.