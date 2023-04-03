WAREHAM — The Seekonk High softball team rolled past Wareham High in an 18-3 rout on Monday afternoon, getting a seven-strikeout performance from Alexcya Barber in the pitching circle.

The Warriors were led at the plate by Jalissa Correia’s four hits, Sarah Richard’s three hits and Kayla Morency’s two hits. Caitlin Oliviera also had two hits, one of which was a two-run homer.