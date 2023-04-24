SEEKONK — The Seekonk High softball team defeated Fairhaven High 13-0 in a run-rule, five-innings game on Monday.
“We played well in all aspects of the game today,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “Everything just clicked. Our defense was clean and we did a much better job at getting the ball to our cut offs. We exploded at the plate.”
Sarah Rickard and Alexcya Barber each homered for the Warriors (3-4). Caitlyn Murray also had an extra-base hit, a triple. Riley Connell, Kayla Morency and Kelly Leinson each had multiple hits.
In the circle for Seekonk was Alexcya Barber with six strikeouts and no walks, allowing only three hits. Seekonk plays Wednesday at Bourne.
Taunton 9, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro was blanked by Taunton’s Cate Larson as the Bombardiers had just two hits in their loss.
The Bombardiers struck out 18 times with the furthest a base runner advanced for Attleboro was Rylie Camacho, who reached seconcd base in the fifth inning.
Attleboro (5-2) visits Foxboro on Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 13, Greater New Bedford Voke 0 (5)
NEW BEDFORD — Corrine Braga, Hannah Carey, Morgan Corey, Emma Horrocks and Haleigh Kelley each had two hits in the five-inning win, combining for six RBIs and nine runs scored.
Madelyn Kelley had three RBIs and two runs scored while Caleigh Cloonan and Lucy LaTour both drove in two runs apiece.
Carey pitched four innings with no runs allowed and five hits for the win. Kylie Hillier pitched the final inning, allowing one hit. D-R (7-3) hosts Somerset Berkley on Friday.
North Attleboro 4, Franklin 1
FRANKLIN — Kelly Colleran struck out 19 batters, hit a solo home run, scored twice and walked three times in the Rocketeers’ Hockomock League win.
Colleran faced just two batters over the minimum, allowing one hit. The Rocketeers also had support from Maddie Bailey (hit, run scored) and Molly Willey (two RBI). Lucky Palmer and Arianna McDavitt also had hits.
North Attleboro (6-2) visits Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
King Philip 15, Milford 1 (5)
PLAINVILLE — King Philip’s 13-run second inning was all it needed for the Hockomock League win.
The Warriors had five RBIs from Sarah Cullen, who homered and had two hits. Ali Gill also had a home run, finishing with two hits and two run scored. Ava Kelley went 4-for-4, scoring twice as King Philip had 13 hits and walked seven times.
McCoy Walsh struck out five while walking four over five innings, allowing two hits. King Philip (8-0) visits Sharon on Wednesday.
Mansfield 11, Sharon 1
SHARON — The Hornets jumped out with five runs in the first inning and never looked back. Mansfield added single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings, and three more in the seventh.
Avery Lake and Jill Koppy each had three hits in the Hornets’ 12-hit attack. Dani Jameson, Reilly Slaney each had two hits while Allie Koppy and Callie Lake added one hit each.
Dani Jameson struck out seven for the Hornets. Mansfield (1-6) plays Milford on Wednesday.