SEEKONK — Bria Dunphy slugged a pair of home runs and collected four RBIs as the Seekonk High softball team cruised past Wareham High on Monday, 10-1, in a South Coast Conference win.
The Warriors had a dominating performance from Kate Leinson in the circle. Leinson went the distance with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Seekonk’s Dunphy and Ally Dantas had three hits apiece, with Dantas also hitting a home run and driving in a pair of runs while Caitlyn Murray, Kayla Morency and Alexcya Barber had two hits each.
“Our bats came alive and we played error-free defense,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “Caitlyn Oliveria was key behind the plate diving for two outs.”
Seekonk (4-2) next plays next Monday at Bourne.
Arlington 7, Mansfield 6
MANSFIELD — A seventh-inning rally came up short for Mansfield, which lost with the go-ahead runs on base.
The Hornets scored a run in the sixth on Liv Madeira’s RBI single to pull within a run. In the seventh, the Hornets had the bases loaded and one out, but two infield fly outs left bases full to end the game.
Arlington and Mansfield traded runs in the first inning, with Mansfield’s Cat Kipp scoring on a wild pitch.
Arlington added two more in the second inning and Mansfield answered with four runs in the third inning. Walks and hit-by-pitches led to the Hornets getting their four runs.
Two more Arlington runs in the fourth tied the game at 5-5, and the Spy Ponders scored two more in the sixth inning to regain the lead.
Kipp was 3-for-4 on the day, Callie Lake was 2-for-2 as Mansfield had seven hits on the day.
The Hornets (0-5) take on Bay Path Voke Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Fairhaven 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
FAIRHAVEN —Fairhaven walked it off on Dighton-Rehoboth, scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
A go-ahead RBI hit from Caitlin Morgado in the seventh scored Haleigh Kelley, putting D-R in a position to lock up a win. Fairhaven rallied, scoring two in the bottom half to steal the victory.
Eliana Raposo had 11 strikeouts in the loss, allowing two hits while walking one.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-1) takes on Fairhaven again on Wednesday at 11 a.m.