CANTON — The Attleboro High softball team struck for seven runs in the first inning en route to a 12-3 win over Canton High on Friday.
The Bombardiers’ first seven batters scored for a 7-0 lead before Attleboro followed up in the fourth with four more runs. AHS added its final run in the seventh.
Canton scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth as Attleboro pitcher Lily Routhier held the Bulldogs’ bats at bay, striking out four while walking one.
Atttleboro’s Sarah Maher went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Lauren Eby, back after being out due to concussion protocol, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kayla Goldrick and Lindsey Perry also had two RBIs each. Emily Eby had two hits with an RBI.
Attleboro (8-4, 7-3) will play on Monday, visiting Franklin.
King Philip 1, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Rocketeers pitcher Kelly Colleran struck out 19 batters, but King Philip scored the only run of the game in the third inning on Meg Sherwood’s RBI single.
Both sides were limited to six hits. Ava Lanza had three hits for KP while Grace Simmons had two hits for North Attleboro.
Jo Bennett stuck out nine while walking two for the Warriors.
King Philip (12-1, 10-0) plays Saturday, hosting Billerica. North Attleboro (7-5, 7-3) travels to Sharon Monday.
Taunton 15, Foxboro 1 (6)
FOXBORO — Tanton jumped out early with a six-run first inning to set the tone.
The Warriors had nine hits, with Emma Callahan and Autumn Stowell collecting two apiece. Foxboro (5-5, 4-4) plays Monday, hosting Stoughton.
Mansfield 12, Oliver Ames 11
EASTON — Mansfield scored three in the top of the first inning before Oliver Ames answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Hornets added two more in the third, cutting the deficit to 6-5 and tied it in the fourth on a Molly Kucharski RBI.
Three more runs were added in the sixth by Mansfield, which Oliver Ames answered by scoring three in the bottom half. Mansfield was able to hang on the rest of the way, winning by one.
Mansfield had 16 hits with Callie Lake leading the way with five. Jilly Koppy had three hits while Cat Kipp and Casey Moussette each had two hits and two RBIs. Liv DeTroilio also had two hits. Liv Madeira, along with Kucharsk, added RBIs.
Mansfield (5-7, 4-6) plays Milford on Monday.
Norton 6, Hopkinton 4
HOPKINTON — Lancers pitchers Bella Vittorini and Liana Danubio combined to scatter three hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings as all of Hopkinton’s runs were unearned.
At the plate, the Lancers were led by Megan Antosca’s four hits and two RBIs. Campbell Smith had a homer and two RBIs and Kam Schuchardt had two hits with two RBIs.
Norton (7-3) hosts Medfield Monday.