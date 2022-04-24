ATTLEBORO — Haley Coupal and Haley Petrucci smacked home runs and the Bishop Feehan softball team took an early lead and never let up in routing Bridgewater-Raynham, 15-4, in a non-league contest on Saturday.
The Shamrocks took an early 5-1 lead in the first inning on the pair of home runs, and then put up seven more runs in the fourth inning, boosted by doubles by Maddie Coupal, McKenzie Faherty and Haley Petrucci. Abbey Brooks went 3 for 3 for the game, and Coupal and Petrucci each drove in three runs. Mylee Ramer earned the victory in the circle for Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks return to action Monday when they host Bishop Fenwick at 3:45 p.m.