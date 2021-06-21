ATTLEBORO — There was little doubt in the mind of Haley Petrucci that she was dashing from third base and going to cross home plate with the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Bishop Feehan High junior catcher, sporting an eye-popping .665 batting average and stationed atop of the order for the Shamrock softball team, took off for home after Haley Coupal had drawn a walk, with the ball bouncing in the dirt in the batter’s box on ball four and scooting to the backstop.
“I was going to be the hero or the goat for sending her,” Bishop Feehan High coach Bill Milot said. “This is playoff softball, those are the chances that you have to take. If I do send her, I’m going to yelled at. If I don’t send her I’m going to get yelled at.”
Petrucci slid across the plate safely, beating a relay and tag for the winning run in a 4-3 thriller over crosstown rival Attleboro High Monday in the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
The Shamrocks will host Bridgewater-Raynham in a quarterfinal game Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The No. 3 seed Shamrocks (11-1) erased a two-run deficit in the fourth inning by scoring three unearned runs in the bottom of that frame and retained their poise after after the Bombardiers had scoring the tying run in the top half of the seventh.
Petrucci smacked a leadoff double into left-center to begin the inning for the Shamrocks and then moved to third base on Sierra Basara’s sacrifice bunt.
Petrucci was on base three times, drawing a first inning walk and stroking a two-out RBI single into center field in the fourth inning, a play where the Bombardiers cut down a Shamrock at home plate for the final out of the frame.
“That one inning, we gave them three runs — no question about it, you have to make plays when you’re playing good teams,” Homer said of Bombardier miscues resulting in Bishop Feehan erasing AHS’ two-run lead.
“You give a team like that an opportunity and you give them runs, that took the momentum away from us,” Homer added. “We make two plays and that’s the difference in the game.”
Attleboro had gained the lead in the fourth inning. Senior catcher and .429 hitter Lora Woyton smashed a leadoff solo homer to center field. Meg Gordon’s drive into left field was dropped and another Shamrock error on the play allowed her to race around the bases for a second Bombardier run.
The Bombardiers had a chance to regain the lead in the seventh inning when pinch-hitter Natalie Mansur drew a leadoff walk. Pinch-runner Sarah Maher scored the tying run at 3-3 when Haley Perry’s single was misplayed.
Bishop Feehan freshman pitcher Mady Rizzo then stranded the Perry sisters, Haley and Lindsey (bunt single), by inducing a pair of popups to Coupal, the Shamrock shortstop and another to third baseman McKenzie Faherty to end the inning.
Rizzo and the Shamrocks got out of a first inning jam after Haley Perry drew a walk and Lindsey Perry reached base on an infield single. Rizzo got the Bombardiers’ cleanup batter to hit into a frame-ending double play, initiated by Abby Brooks, the Bishop Feehan third baseman.
Rizzo was so effective with her breaking ball pitches that the Shamrock rookie hurler induced 14 “airball” outs.
“We made plays defensively when we had to make plays,” Milot added, the Shamrocks and Bombardiers engaging in a pre-tournament scrimmage. “We got those three runs and it kind of took momentum away from them.”
The Bombardiers had runners on base (five hits, three walks, one hit batter overall) in every inning against Rizzo, including the leadoff batter in each of the first four innings.
The Shamrocks had stranded runners at third base in both the first (Petrucci via a walk and wild pitch) and second (a leadoff triple by Madi Narducci) before finally touching Woyton, the AHS starting pitcher, for a trio of runs in the fourth inning.
Faherty started the Shamrock commotion by drawing a leadoff walk and scoring when Narducci’s single into right field was mis-played. Then when two outs, Rizzo’s ground ball was mis-played allowing Narducci to score the second Shamrock run and Petrucci followed with her RBI single.
“It’s great to play good competition like Attleboro,” Milot said. “It’s been tough with how the (pandemic related) season has gone, with no non-league games, games being postponed and not made up this season with a limited schedule. It’s all good, we have practice tomorrow (Tuesday) and we live to play another game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.