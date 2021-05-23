LYNN — Haley Petrucci smashed a two-out solo home run in the first inning, and the hits — 15 of them — kept on coming as the unbeaten Bishop Feehn High softball team downed St. Mary’s 8-1 Saturday in a Catholic Central League game.
Mady Narducci, Mikayla Burr and Petrucci each had three hits for the Shamrocks (6-0), who amassed 15 in the game.
Bishop Feehan added four more runs in the second inning to support pitcher Maddy Rizzo, who allotted the Spartans six hits while striking out two.
In the second inning, Ava Maloof, Burr (RBI), Mckenzie Faherty (RBI) and Abby Brooks (RBI) had consecutive base hits for Bishop Feehan. The Shamrocks next meet Austin Prep Wednesday.
