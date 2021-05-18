FRANKLIN — Emma Sheehan did not allow Franklin High a hit through four innings within the pitching circle, paving the way for the unbeaten King Philip Regional High softball team to win for the second time in as many days with an 8-3 Hockomock League decision over Franklin High Tuesday.
Sheehan allowed three hits and was supported by the strong defensive work of third baseman Maddie Paschke and shortstop Libby Walsh.
King Philip (6-0) scored pairs of runs in the first and fifth innings and then sealed the win with three runs in the seventh inning.
Cleanup batter Charlotte Raymond was 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs in pacing the Warriors’ 13-hit attack.
Walsh had two hits, including a solo homer in the third inning. Sarah Cullen had two hits and scored twice, while Meg Sherwood slammed a two-run triple in the first inning and had an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
The Warriors host Sharon Thursday.
Attleboro 12, Milford 0
MILFORD — Lindsey Perry smashed a two-run homer in the first inning and Haley Perry uncorked a two-run homer in the third inning as the Bombardiers took the Hockomock League rout.
Lora Woyton won her third game in the pitching circle for AHS, scattering three hits with nine strikeouts.
Lindsey Perry drilled four of the Bombardiers’ 20 hits. Lauren Eby, Gabby Bosh and Woyton each had three hits, while Haley Perry and Kayla Goldrick had two.
The Bombardiers (4-2) meet North Attleboro Thursday.
North Attleboro 5, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Facing a one-run deficit in the sixth inning, the Rocketeers rallied for four runs in the seventh inning in the Hockomock League win.
Kelly Colleran scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning to knot the score at 1-1 for the Rocketeers (5-1). Emily Nardelli’s sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning for North, while Colleran added an RBI single. Coller and Mandi Hanewich also scored on the play.
Nardelli sparkled defensively at second base for North, initiating a pair of double plays.
Zoey McDonough pitched a complete game three-hitter for North Attleboro with 10 strikeouts.
Oliver Ames 10, Foxboro 6
FOXBORO — The Tigers broke open the Hockomock League game with a nine-run third inning to stun Foxboro. The Warriors (4-2) were limited to six hits, three from Peyton Feldman and two from Emma Callahan.
Foxboro, which scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings, meets Taunton Thursday.
Tri-County 25, Westport 7
FRANKLIN — The Cougars scored five runs in both the first and fourth innings and then added seven more runs in the sixth inning to win the Mayflower League game. Winning pitcher Laura Burke scattered six hits, while striking out seven.
Emily Swinimer, Holly Swinimer, Faith Boutin and Burke each had two hits for the Cougars in their 14-hit attack.
Tri-County hosts West Bridgewater Thursday.
