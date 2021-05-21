PLAINVILLE — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High softball team launched two home runs Friday to rout Sharon High 14-1 in their Hockomock League game at the Plainville Athletic League complex.
Meg Sherwood smacked a two-run homer in the first inning for the Warriors (7-0), while Maddie Paschke belted a two-run homer in KP’s five-run second inning.
The Warriors exploded for seven runs in the first inning. Sara Cullen and Charlotte Raymond both tripled and Sherwood followed with her two-run blast.
Paschke went 3-for-3 to drive in four runs. Sherwood had two hits and four RBI while Raymond had two hits.
Jordan Bennett and Emma Sheehan combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts for KP. Sharon scored its only run on a solo homer in the fourth inning. King Philip meets Milford Monday.
Norton 13, Holliston 0
HOLLISTON — Destiny McGrath belted two home runs as the Lancers took the Tri-Valley League blowout. Reilly Jewett had three hits with an RBI double.
Bella Vittorini scattered four hits for Norton without a walk and struck out five.
The Lancers (7-1) visit Hopkinton Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Apponequet 2REHOBOTH — Eliana Raposa struck out 11 batters and went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Falcons in the South Coast Conference game.
Raposa smacked a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo homer in the fifth inning for D-R before D-R added seven runs in the sixth.
Senior Riley Goncalves had a two-run homer and Emily Marcotte a solo homer. D-R (2-0) hosts Seekonk Monday.
Seekonk 7, Wareham 5
WAREHAM — Lauren Paulo belted three hits, including an RBI double in a four-run first inning in the South Coast Conference win.
Jalissa Correia had two hits, including a two-run single in that first frame for the Warriors (2-0). Bri Dunphy and Ryan Lopes also had two hits each for Seekonk, which visits Dighton-Rehoboth Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.