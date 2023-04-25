ARLINGTON — Sophia Silva drove in four runs on two hits, including a double, as the Bishop Feehan High softball team rolled past Arlington Catholic High 16-3 to snap a three-game losing skid on Tuesday.
Arli Rodrigues had a triple for the Shamrocks while Mary Moore pitched the win, striking out three and walking one batter.
Bishop Fehean (4-4) plays Thursday at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Tri-County 9, Blue Hills 5
FRANKLIN — The Cougars remained unbeaten by pulling away in the later innings and breaking open a 4-4 fifth-inning tie.
T-C pitcher Faith Boutin allowed one run from the fourth inning on, striking out three batters to earn the win.
The Cougars’ Amy Freitas had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Ava Cossette, Nicole Ayre, Mackenzie Duffy and Breann MacMIllan each had doubles.
Tri-County (6-0) hosts Old Colony on Monday.