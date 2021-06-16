SOMERSET — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High softball team had to settle for a share of the South Coast Conference Large School Division title after dropping a 5-4 decision at Somerset Berkley High Wednesday.
The Falcons (7-2) rallied for two runs in the top half of the seventh with an Eliana Raposo two-run homer to tie the score at 4-all before the Blue Raiders belted a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
Kyleigh McGreevey singled and pinch-runner Grace Peloquin scored ahead of Raposo’s two-out homer in the seventh.
D-R plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning with McGreevy having a two-run single. The Falcons amassed eight hits with Lucy Latour and Raposo each having pairs, while McGreevy had three hits and two RBI.
D-R will be the No. 3 seed for the Division 2 South Sectional and host the winner of the Dedham-Dennis-Yarmouth game on Monday.
