NORTON — The Norton High softball team celebrated ‘Senior Day’ by winning its eighth straight game on Tuesday, taking a 13-6 decision over visiting Mansfield High.
The Lancers swept the season series over the Hornets to improve to 17-2 with one more game remaining in their regular season before riding high into the state tourney. Ranked No. 4 in the MIAA’s Division 3 power rankings, the reigning Tri-Valley League champs have set the postseason bar high this year after a state quarterfinal loss to St. Mary’s of Lynn last season.
“We’ve got a taste of it,” Norton head coach Wade Lizotte said of the tourney trail ahead. “We’ve been close, we got a taste of it in Lynn last year, and I think this group got that taste and knows what the finish line is this year.
“The energy is pretty cool,” he added. “This group in particular, they don’t get too high and they don’t get too low. They’re very business like. We know what our job is and they go in and do it. Win or lose, they come out and look at the next target. They know what the job is. It’s business.”
Norton got right down to business against the Hornets by jumping to a 5-0 lead after two innings. The Lancers struck for a run in the first inning a RBI sacrifice fly by senior Kam Schuchardt to score classmate Sandy Fairbairn. Fairbairn followed in the second inning with a two-run single to make it 3-0. Sienna Pietrasiewicz then knocked in Fairbairn and Bella Vittorini scored on a fielder’s choice to make it an early five-run cushion for the Lancers.
Mansfield got on the board with a Liv Madeira RBI single and a two-run double from Jill Koppy to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the third.
Facing a smaller strike zone than usual, the Hornets worked a patient approach at the plate to make Vittorini throw them a pitch that they could drive. Mansfield head coach Lori Letendre said that her squad had to respond with some urgency after losing two weeks ago to Norton 13-1.
“We recognized that the zone was a little tighter than usual, so we waited for a pitch to respond,” Letendre said. “We knew we had to respond because last time we played them, their bats were on fire.”
The two-run deficit, however, was the closest that Mansfield could get. A Fairbairn solo homer to lead off the bottom of the third made it 6-3, and a two-run single from Callie Dennett and Avery Tinkham RBI single ballooned the Lancers’ lead to 9-3 going into the fifth inning.
Mansfield again responded with Molly Kucharski driving in Madeira and Dani Jameson scoring on a fielder’s choice. The final run for Mansfield came on a Koppy RBI double into center field to make it 9-6.
Letendre liked the way her team responded in the loss, refusing to let Norton run away from them like last time.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way the girls hit the ball today,” Letendre said. “They responded every inning with runners on base and hitting and being selective.”
A Schuchardt RBI single and a two-run single from Vittorini put the game away in the fifth to close out the scoring.
The win marked the final regular season home contest for Norton’s senior corps of Schuchardt, Vittorini, Dennett, Campbell Smith, Fairbairn and Pietrasiewicz. Lizotte said that from early in their Norton softball careers they had an impact, and recognized the winning culture Norton brings after losing their freshmen 2020 season due to COVID-19.
“Right away, as sophomores, they knew what the program was and knew what they needed to come here and do,” Lizotte said. “There’s a certain pride that comes with this program. This is a tight family and with Norton being a clue collar town, these are hard-working girls. They don’t want to disappoint each other and these seniors set that tone.”
Mansfield (5-13) visits Canton on Wednesday in its second of three in a row to close the regular season. In a season where a young core has had to learn quickly how to play at the level of Hockomock League opponents, Letendre said the progression for the Hornets has been steady through the season.
“As the season has progressed, we’ve done better and better,” Letendre said. “We’ve been in a lot of games and they’re definitely progressing, ... (It is shown) in cohesive communication. Knowing what to do with the ball and making the play when they need to.”
With an early look ahead to next year, and only two seniors departing, Letendre said she’s liked what she’s seen from the group and aims to keep building the program back up.
”It’s so far away but it’s good to see our freshmen getting the confidence, knowing they can play at this level,” Letendre said. “Not having JV this year, that hurt us. ... We can hope to continue to build the program.”
Norton will play its regular season finale Wednesday at Dedham.
