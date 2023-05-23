NORTON — The Norton High softball team celebrated ‘Senior Day’ by winning its eighth straight game on Tuesday, taking a 13-6 decision over visiting Mansfield High.

The Lancers swept the season series over the Hornets to improve to 17-2 with one more game remaining in their regular season before riding high into the state tourney. Ranked No. 4 in the MIAA’s Division 3 power rankings, the reigning Tri-Valley League champs have set the postseason bar high this year after a state quarterfinal loss to St. Mary’s of Lynn last season.

