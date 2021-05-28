FRANKLIN — Emily Swinimer belted three hits as the Tri-County Regional High softball team routed South Shore Christian Academy for the second time in three days in a non-league contest, rolling 23-0 in five innings.
Ashley Sousa, Faith Boutin and Nicole Ayre each had two hits for the Cougars (4-2). Swinimer pitched three innings and struck out six, while Morgan Colluppy pitched the final two innings with five strikeouts.
The Cougars host Blue Hills Tuesday.
