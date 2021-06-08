PLAINVILLE -- For the second successive night, Kelsey White got the better of the King Philip High batting order.
The Villanova University-bound right-handed pitcher for the Taunton High Tigers tossed a two-hitter and took 13 strikeouts in a 6-0 Hockomock League victory over the Warriors at the Plainville Athletic League field Tuesday.
KP (12-2) had runners at second and third base in the seventh inning against White as Sarah Cullen singled and Mia Bennett drew the lone walk allowed. However, White retired the next two KP batters on strikes to end the threat.
Hana Aldrich provided the clout for the Kelley-Rex Division champion Tigers (13-0) by smacking a solo home in the first inning off of KP starting pitcher Emma Sheehan and then a two-run double in the fifth inning.The Tigers added a solo run in the third inning and two controversial runs on a passed ball in the sixth inning.
